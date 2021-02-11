FP Studio

Efficient and straightforward

Using an advanced microchip, this presenter allows you to have 360-degree control over your presentations. Working on 2.4Ghz frequency, it offers an impressive range of up to 330 feet in any direction of the receiver. Powered by a single AAA battery, you can use this energy-efficient presenter for up to an incredible 60 hours before needing to replace its battery. While compatible with a range of operating systems, you can use this device to control your Keynote, Prezi or PowerPoint presentations effortlessly. Ideal for presentations with audio, it also has an inbuilt volume control button. If you’re looking for a basic presenter that offers several functions, pick this one.

Durable, high-performance

From a respected computer products brand, you won’t have to stress about this premium wireless presenter’s quality. Featuring an ergonomic design, it feels comfortable even over extended periods of use. While the on/off slider is great for helping you extend its battery life, it also has four buttons on the top for effortless presentation control. A feature we appreciate is the battery indicator, so you’ll always know how much power is left. With an operating range of up to 50 feet, this presenter is ideal for use in large rooms. For a fantastic wireless presenter with the reliability of a respected brand, choose this one.

For hassle-free presentations

Featuring plug-and-play support, you won’t require any software to set up this fantastic presenter. Simply plug in the USB receiver, and you’re good to go. It comes equipped with a laser pointer and four handy buttons which make controlling your presentation easy. To help you keep all parts together, the USB receiver stows away conveniently inside the presenter device when you’re not using it. Available at an economical price, we see great value for the money spent. If you’re looking for an affordable presenter device that offers the most bang for your buck, choose this one.

Compact and powerful

Featuring convenient buttons that give you access to functions like controlling page flow, playing slides, a laser pointer and switching off the screen during your presentation. Its slim profile makes it compact so you can easily carry it in any bag or even your pocket. Thanks to its broad compatibility you can use it on compatible Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. With an advanced microchip on board, you can use this presenter from up to 100m away. If you’re looking for an excellent presenter to make your next presentation stand out, this one’s for you.