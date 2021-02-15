FP Studio

VIBOTON Presenter is equipped with a top-grade microchip, up to 20 meters wireless range. It operates on 2.4G RF frequency; it is an ISM free frequency and can be used worldwide. The remote comes with auto standby and deep sleep functions for energy-saving and durable use. It is equipped with a separate switch and effectively avoids unwanted power consumption when you put it in your bag. The red pointer gets the whole room focused on your most important points. It also combines more functions of page up, page down, play slides, black screen for PowerPoint presentation. The mini USB receiver supports plug and plays technology. No driver is required. Operation system: Windows 2003, XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS, Linux

The Amatya Wireless remote is very easy to use. The page up and page down buttons allow you to click through PC slide shows, scroll down documents and WebPages without being stuck. The setup is very easy: Just plug the USB receiver (placed inside the battery slot) into any computer for instant control. Great for presentations on yours or other PCs. The remote control distance of the PowerPoint presenter is up to 39-foot, so you can feel free to move around the room and interact with your audience.

The RTS wireless presenter is made with a scientific ergonomic design for efficient use. You can freely roam around the room and control the screen to 50 feet of distance. A bright red laser pointer that's easy to see against most backgrounds and highlight key areas of your slides. The remote works with the function support MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, ACD See, website, iWork (Keynote & Numbers & Pages). Great for large rooms.

The Pruthvik Laser presenter slideshow clicker support hyperlinks and comes with volume control. It also combines more functions such as page up, page down, play slides, black screen for PowerPoint presentation, and much more. The remote consists of a bright red laser pointer that’s easy to see against most backgrounds. The wireless range of the PowerPoint presenter is up to 98 feet, you are free to move around the room. It comes with a clip that allows you to slide it in your pocket securely. The pointer supports MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, ACD See, website, iWork (Keynote & Numbers & Pages) Google Slides.