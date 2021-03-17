FP Studio

Wireless Gamepad

If you have been looking for a realistic gaming experience and tired of tangled wired controllers, then Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad is for you. It has an Excellent Wireless Gaming Performance featuring 2.4GHz wireless technology and supporting up to 10 metres range. The built-in lithium-ion battery in this gamepad allows you to game like a pro for up to 10 hours on a single charge. A single charge for up to 30-minute can provide uninterrupted gameplay for up to 2 hours and hence you don’t have to wait too long to play your favorite games. Unlike the other usual controllers, The Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad comes with a plug-and-play feature that does not require any driver to be installed before gaming. Now experience the crashes, bumps and shots with a realistic intense vibration along with the backlit illuminated keys ideal to play in low light conditions allowing you to game in a dark room without any issue.

Wireless Gamepad with Programmable Buttons for

With your new Cosmic Byte Callisto Wireless Gamepad with Programmable Buttons for Windows PC you can simply sit back and chill out while you game. Considering your gaming needs the top priority we have made it available in both wired and wireless configurations. It has 2 Programmable Buttons on the back, an ultra-precise D-Pad, and an Ergonomic design with a textured grip - giving you multiple gameplay options and pulling you deeper into the game. The Callisto Gaming Controller comes with two, Accurate Joysticks and Sensitive Triggers on the front make you go guns blazing with your gameplay. The LED Backlighting on the ABXY/Action buttons gives it a smart stylish look. The premium Matt Finish and Vibration feature engage you with a great tactile feel in your hands. Take advantage of a range of up to 8 meters and a Zero-Lag connection using the Wireless Dongle. The Callisto Series Controllers come with an Industry Standard 1-Year Warranty against manufacturing Defects making it ideal for first-time gamepad users.

Wireless Gamepad

Now enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech Wireless Gamepad F710 in your hands. It is adaptable on all Windows PC and gives you a wonderstruck gaming experience every single time. Plug and forget. Cut the cord and enjoy the freedom—gaming without wires. Simply insert the nano-receiver into a USB port for fast, 2.4 GHz data transmission with virtually no delays, dropouts or interference. With Logitech Wireless Gamepad F710’s extensive game support you can play hits and classics and console ports with their native-style controller or adopt a more relaxed position while enjoying PC games.

Wireless Controller

Now connect mobile phones to your new GSH Wireless Controller directly without root, without having to install any drivers. Compatible with Android, TV Boxes as well as Tablets. Bluetooth wireless transmission can be operated within 10 meters allowing you to game comfortably from wherever you want in your gaming space. Its astonishing flexibility, precision, comfort, ease to control and high quality is always worth mentioning. GSH Wireless Controller’s ergonomic design and lightweight give you a comfortable grip and have Bluetooth wireless communication, strong anti-interference ability. Its Smart power-saving sleep mode effectively enhances the efficiency of the battery and plays for even more hours without interruption.