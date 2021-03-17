Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Wireless gamepads for PCs


FP StudioMar 17, 2021 02:03:13 IST

Wireless Gamepad
If you have been looking for a realistic gaming experience and tired of tangled wired controllers, then Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad is for you. It has an Excellent Wireless Gaming Performance featuring 2.4GHz wireless technology and supporting up to 10 metres range. The built-in lithium-ion battery in this gamepad allows you to game like a pro for up to 10 hours on a single charge. A single charge for up to 30-minute can provide uninterrupted gameplay for up to 2 hours and hence you don’t have to wait too long to play your favorite games. Unlike the other usual controllers, The Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad comes with a plug-and-play feature that does not require any driver to be installed before gaming. Now experience the crashes, bumps and shots with a realistic intense vibration along with the backlit illuminated keys ideal to play in low light conditions allowing you to game in a dark room without any issue.

Wireless Gamepad with Programmable Buttons for
With your new Cosmic Byte Callisto Wireless Gamepad with Programmable Buttons for Windows PC you can simply sit back and chill out while you game. Considering your gaming needs the top priority we have made it available in both wired and wireless configurations. It has 2 Programmable Buttons on the back, an ultra-precise D-Pad, and an Ergonomic design with a textured grip - giving you multiple gameplay options and pulling you deeper into the game. The Callisto Gaming Controller comes with two, Accurate Joysticks and Sensitive Triggers on the front make you go guns blazing with your gameplay. The LED Backlighting on the ABXY/Action buttons gives it a smart stylish look. The premium Matt Finish and Vibration feature engage you with a great tactile feel in your hands. Take advantage of a range of up to 8 meters and a Zero-Lag connection using the Wireless Dongle. The Callisto Series Controllers come with an Industry Standard 1-Year Warranty against manufacturing Defects making it ideal for first-time gamepad users.

Wireless Gamepad
Now enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech Wireless Gamepad F710 in your hands. It is adaptable on all Windows PC and gives you a wonderstruck gaming experience every single time. Plug and forget. Cut the cord and enjoy the freedom—gaming without wires. Simply insert the nano-receiver into a USB port for fast, 2.4 GHz data transmission with virtually no delays, dropouts or interference. With Logitech Wireless Gamepad F710’s extensive game support you can play hits and classics and console ports with their native-style controller or adopt a more relaxed position while enjoying PC games.

Wireless Controller
Now connect mobile phones to your new GSH Wireless Controller directly without root, without having to install any drivers. Compatible with Android, TV Boxes as well as Tablets. Bluetooth wireless transmission can be operated within 10 meters allowing you to game comfortably from wherever you want in your gaming space. Its astonishing flexibility, precision, comfort, ease to control and high quality is always worth mentioning. GSH Wireless Controller’s ergonomic design and lightweight give you a comfortable grip and have Bluetooth wireless communication, strong anti-interference ability. Its Smart power-saving sleep mode effectively enhances the efficiency of the battery and plays for even more hours without interruption.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best gaming headsets with mics

Mar 07, 2021
Best gaming headsets with mics
Digital scribbling pads for kids

Digital scribbling pads for kids

Mar 06, 2021
Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Mar 06, 2021
Laptop Stands for your rescue

Laptop Stands for your rescue

Mar 06, 2021
Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Mar 06, 2021
Best performance laptops for coding

Best performance laptops for coding

Mar 08, 2021

science

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Asteroid Approach

Asteroid 2001 FO32 the largest space rock to fly by Earth in 2021, closest approach on 21 March

Mar 16, 2021
DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

DNA Tech Bill

DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

Mar 16, 2021
New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021