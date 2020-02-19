FP Studio

Sony Wireless Neck-Band Headphones with up to 15 Hours of Battery Life

At competitive pricing and the brand name of Sony attached to these earphones, you can expect a great product. And you won’t be disappointed. These earphones are best for daily casual usage. Its battery life of 15 hours is also complemented by fast charging, as you get a full top-up of 60 minutes by a mere 10-minute charge. It comes with a built-in mic for taking all the calls you want, hands-free. At 15g, these earphones are super light, but the sound quality is full of bass and heavy as you would like it. And to add to your convenience, the earbuds come with magnetic housing design, so your cable remains tangle-free at all times.

Blaupunkt BE50 IPX5 Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Wireless Comfort-fit at 45* with HD Sound and High Sensitivity Mic (Black)

These iconic German design earphones are a powerhouse and come at a great price. With this pair, you get 15 hours of playtime and an incredible 14 days of standby time. That is unheard of in this category. The sound is HD, and the weight is totally lightweight so your neck and your ears never feel any sort of weight. The controls are all conveniently placed on the neckband so you never have to take your phone out to answer calls, reject them, change music or the volume up and down. These earphones would also be your best workout buddy since these are IPX5 rated, hence water and sweat resistant. The best part? These earphones come with noise isolation, which block around 90% if the noise surrounding you.

Mono AU-D30 BassCurve Neck Band in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, with Bluetooth 5.0, Sweatproof Headphones, Long Life Battery, Flexible Headset and Built-in Mic

While a lesser-known brand, the Maono BassCurve Neck Band IN-Ear Wireless Earphones are a discovery you wouldn’t regret! With around 12 hours of playtime, over 300 hours of standby time, these earphones are hard to drain! As far as the sound quality goes, these deliver super bass and punchy sounds as they contain noise isolation along with the built-in bass tech. Easy to pair as they come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0, these earphones are also ergonomically shaped so as to a great fit in your ear canals along with a better sound experience. The band is flexible and contains all the controls you’d need, while the buds are magnetic and get attached to each other which makes up for great convenience whenever you want to sue them or even when you’re not using them.

Boltt Echo 100 Neckband in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones Hearable with Explosive Sound, Google & Siri Assistance, IPX4 Waterproof with Mic

The Boltt Echo 100 is a wireless pair of earphones you might easily dismiss if not used, but once used, it would be difficult to ignore. The HD stereo sound and rich bass of these earphones are worth recommending. The best use of these earphones would be to pump you up during workouts, and it is befitting since these are IPX4 rated; which make them durable and reliable against not only sweat but also light rain. The magnetic ergonomic earbuds get attached when not in use, and the Flexi neckband ensures a snug and tight fit while you can do your activities in leisure. The battery life is around 12 hours on a single charge. And the noise isolation is a sure-shot winner in this category!

