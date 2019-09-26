FP Studio

boAt Rockerz 255 Sports

One of the most popular and highly-rated Bluetooth wireless earphones, the boAt Rockerz 255 provide a lot of features while being lightweight in design, it ensures they pump out your favourite tracks with full HD sound and a deep boosted bass. It takes 10 minutes to charge and can play up to 45 minutes. Smartly built with ergonomic design and a comfortable fit, made with premium materials making the earphones sturdy and stylish. The boAt Rockerz help you access your phone hands-free taking charge of the auditory experience with more comfort. It is also equipped with in-line controls that can be used to increase/decrease volume, skip tracks, attend calls etc.

Soundlogic Heroes Edition Play Voice Assistant in-Ear Sports Earbuds Bluetooth Wireless Earphone

Don’t you dislike that feeling when your earplugs keep falling off during an intense session of workout? The SoundLogic Heroes Edition Earphones will compliment your intense workout just fine as the iconic wingtips on each earbud ensure a secure fit while you’re in the middle of it. With additional features of noise isolation and enhanced bass, your tunes play just fine without exterior noise interference. Also, one-time charging can give it a playtime for 6 hours so you can enjoy music, answer phone calls hassle-free. Lastly, it is enabled with Bluetooth 4.2 that seamlessly connects to your devices and aids in less power consumption.

Boult Audio ProBass Earphones

These sleek and smartly designed earphones come forth with long battery life, as the run time varies from 8 to 10 hours and on standby for 1-2 days. These lightweight earphones comfortably chain your neck to provide in-line controls and isolating noise. The oval-shaped year bird with noise and angled at 60° channel is the sound directly into the ear canal and produces deep bass. A built-in mic can make it easier for you to answer and reject calls, use a virtual assistant for voice command and to produce dynamic HD sound.