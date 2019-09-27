FP Studio

Leaf Pods True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

The leaf pods wireless earphones Come with Charging Case of its own, and provide a balanced stereo sound for both, left and right earbud. It supports version 5.0 Bluetooth and ensures great stereo sound quality. Not only this, but it also has strong signal support that is operational up to 10 m. The battery life of these are a total steal feature, as they can last up to 7 to 8 hours for music while the charging time is just 1.5 hours. It is compatible with all devices that have Bluetooth technology. The nano-coating technology of these earpods make it a hit when or in case you are sweating. They also have inbuilt ear hooks that prevent the earpods from falling during any activity.

Boult Audio AirBass Twinpods

The Boult Audio Airbase Twinpods Claims to beat the sound quality of the best headphones in the world, ergonomic really designed year pods provide an incredibly detailed high definition audio with 3D surround sound and immersive audio experience for high fidelity audio. They are water, sweat and dust proof so you can listen to your favourite tunes during rain or while exercising. Its neodymium technology enables its drivers to deliver an extra bass and gives you crystal clear sparky highs. Also provide a Bluetooth range of 10m so you can seamlessly stream your audio.

Noise Shots X5 Charge Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These might come to you as tiny but the noise shots X5 wireless Bluetooth earbuds have a lot more to offer than their compact design. These come in four different colours- Black, acid blue, Candy White and hot black. There ergonomically designed to provide you with a secure and comfortable fit during rigorous workouts. Noise has been levelling up in the game of audio experiences, and it is quite visible as we see the noise shots X5. The offer a rich balanced sound and clear distortion-free audio. You can pause, play, skip tracks and answer/reject calls without having to take your phone out again and again. Its amazing battery life is another bonus, as they play up to 5 hours. The last and the most interesting feature of this device is the charging case of the earbuds, if your phone is running out of battery, you can simply plug in the charging case and connect with your phone to charge it.

boAt Airdopes 401

One through wireless experience is offered by the boAt airdopes 401 that are only wireless but also sweat and water-resistant. With up to our playtime of four hours for charge, these earphones make sure that you enjoy every beat to the max. It comes with a feather touch, a multifunction button which helps you activate voice assistant with just a tap, also offers HD immersive audio that sets you up for a great experience and energises your audio senses. With ergonomic finish and detailed earbad design, the groove doesn’t go anywhere while you’re on the go. Lastly, with the stereo calling feature you can answer/reject calls and communicate hands-free.