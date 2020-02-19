FP Studio

boAt Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphone with Immersive Stereo Sound

These earphones are crafted to be sturdy, and designed to punch bass that will give your sports activities a boost! Lightweight as they are, the deep boosted bass of the boat Rockerz will leave you impressed to no end. Powered by the Qualcomm CSR8635 Chipset, the sound quality and the connectivity of this pair is impeccable. Add to it the almost 8 hours playtime battery life and the supercharge of 45 minutes playtime on a 10-minute charge, and this is a pair to reckon with! The inline controls make life easier for you, and so does the voice command feature. Also, the cherry in the cake is the metal finishing that gives it an edgy look that is sure to grab eyeballs!

JBL T205BT Pure Bass Wireless All Metal Earbud Headphones with Mic

These earphones spell pure bass. If you aren’t impressed by the steely metal looks of this product, know that these JBL earphones are for bass-heads and they don’t disappoint! They provide a great battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge. The ear cup contains all the controls which make it super convenient, and makes hands free calling even easier! The cable that accompanies this full metal pair of earphones are flat, thus making sure that they are tangle-free at all times, and durable at that as well! The design is ergonomic so you can listen to your favorite tunes for hours at end, without any discomfort at all

MuveAcoustics Edge MA-1020SB Wireless Bluetooth Earphone (Steel Black)

The new MuveAcoustics Edge MA Wireless Bluetooth Earphones will leave you pleasantly surprised. They come with noise cancellation that provides you with a non-disturbed sound experience, which is only made better by the powerful bass they throw out. All that bass can be put to good use as these earphones are IPX4 rated, making these sweat & water-resistant earbuds a perfect companion for your workouts or jogging sessions. The earbuds are also magnetic and tangle-free for your convenience and feature an inline mic for hands-free calling. Add to it a 7-hour playtime on a single charge and you’ve got yourself a winner!

Lowfe Bluetooth Headsets Wireless Earphones Headphones

While you might not have heard a lot about these earphones, they are for sure something you should look out for! These are clearly created keeping in mind your busy life. Be it running to the office or running on the treadmill, the sweat-resistant Lowfe Wireless Bluetooth earphones are a delight! The special waterproof nano-coating makes sure your earphones stay safe, and the ear-hooks ensure a greater fit as well. These earphones may look slim and slick but the bass is going to be something that stays with you once you experience it. It also comes with a built-in magnetic switch that adds to your convenience!

