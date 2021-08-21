FP Studio

Ergonomic design

Play it your way with Noise Buds VS201 V2 and enjoy your music with the dual-equalizer which allows you to switch between bass and normal mode to get the best sound quality as you like it. It gives you upto 14 hours of playtime on a single charge with full touch controls to manage your calls, change tracks, activate your preferred voice assistant and more. Enjoy a comfortable fit with its ergonomic design, IPX5 water-resistant and easy connectivity with the bluetooth V5.1

Gaming mode

Truke Buds S1 comes with Dual-Mic in each earbud and Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. These Bluetooth Earbuds are equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth v5.1 that supports low power consumption, superior connectivity and is compatible with all Android, Windows & IOS devices. Truke Buds S1 Earbuds have an Ergonomic in-ear design and come with IPX4 Certification. These earphones are your best buddies to carry to your daily Gym sessions. It offers a Playtime of up to 10hours on a single charge. Enjoy easy access using Touch Control of these Wireless Earbuds. Enjoy the best Gaming experience with Dedicated Gaming Mode.

Lightweight

The realme Buds Q features a cobble-like design with an advanced frosted texture which makes for a premium look. The lightweight design and IPX4 water resistance to prevent sweat and rain from damaging the device make it comfortable to wear even for long durations. Get 4.5 hours of single playback time and 20 hours of total playback time with the charging case. Get superior sound quality and powerful bass with the large 10mm Bass Boost Driver. It also supports AAC audio codec and Dynamic Bass Boost for an exceptional audio experience. The Super Low Latency Gaming Mode drastically reduces the latency to just 119ms. The realme Buds Q supports the all-new realme Link App, with which you are free to customize the touch controls of your Buds Q.

AI powered

Oppo Enco W11 earbuds feature 8mm, dynamic drivers, with AAC codec support. The Enco W11 also comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and IP54 water and dust resistance rating which makes it suitable for your workout session. These earbuds provide 5 hours of music playback and a total 20 hours of playback with the charging case. Other features include noise cancellation during phone calls and touch controls such as one tap for play/pause, double-tap for changing tracks or answering/ending calls, and three taps to activate voice assistance. Users can also adjust volume directly with the TWS earbuds.