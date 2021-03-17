FP Studio

360-degree rotation

This Eller Santé wireless charger adopts the latest automatic sensitive wireless car charger design, the side brackets close automatically when the phone is placed and opens when the back of the brackets are touched. The charger can be attached to the air vent of the car. It has 360-degree rotation which can be adjustable according to your need and choice. It is compatible with iPhone 12/12Pro/11/11ProMax/XS/XR Galaxy S20/S20 Ultra/S10/S10 Plus/S9/Note10/Note 10 Plus.

Automatic clamping Wireless Charger

The Dyazo charger provides overheat, over-voltage, and short circuit protection to ensure charging safety & is an automatic clamping wireless car charger. It has a built-in infrared induction sensor powerful motor, it provides the perfect clamping force to automatically lock your Smartphone base which can strengthen the buffer & better hold the mobile phone firmly. It is compatible with iPhone X/XR/Xs/Xs Max /8, Galaxy S6/S7/S8/S9, Note 7/8 and MoreQi Certified Wireless Devices.

Fast Charging

This King shine charger adopts high charging efficiency upgraded independent coil and the QI wireless fast charging provides faster charge. It has Infrared Auto-sensing & Single-handed Operation. The charger can be attached to the air vent of the car. It is compatible with all the Smartphones which are QI compatible devices.

Infrared wireless charger

The Sevenaire charger is enabled with infrared sensors, the holder opens automatically each time you point your phone towards it. Just place your phone and the motorized arms will auto-clamp your phone. It fits all phones up to 6.5 inches. The fast wireless charger comes with a copper coil to provide up to 50% faster charge to your phone. It works even with phone cases. The charger can be placed on the windshield or the AC vents. It has blinking stylish blue LED borders to add a premium look to the car.