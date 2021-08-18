FP Studio

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds offer a true wireless experience with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 that has a range of 10m and is compatible with both Android and iOS. It features IWP instant pairing and 1PX7 rated resistance against water and sweat. The ergonomic design with easy touch controls and single touch voice assistant makes them a suitable fit for all music lovers. The battery provides upto 5 hours of playback time per charge and an additional 25H with the carry cum charge case. It enables calling features supported by a microphone in each bud. The set also includes additional earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card and User Manual.

pTron Bassbuds Pro (New) in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones with Deep Bass, as the name suggests features advanced Bluetooth v5.1, deep bass and low latency streaming. The smart touch controls provide a hands-free experience with easy access to calls and music controls along with a single touch-activated voice assistant. It also features 8mm, dynamic drivers, for high-quality sound along with passive noise cancellation and auto-pairing for instant connection. These IPX4 rated water and sweat-resistant earbuds have 3 Hrs Talk-time; 4 Hrs Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 12Hrs using a Charging Case.

WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Digital Battery Indicator are comfortable to the user and have a sports-friendly design. The multi-function button enables music control and hands-free access to audio calls as well as a voice assistant. These lightweight buds are IXP5 rated splash proof and have a quick connection feature. The bluetooth v5 ensures a stable connection. The 300maH battery provides 3-4 hours of continuous playtime with a magnetic charging case that can be used for up to 15-16 Hours.

Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds True Wireless Earbuds offers a great battery life of upto 7.5 hrs along with 4 additional charges by the carrying case making a total play-time of up to 30 hours. It features passive noise cancellation for improved audio quality, auto-pairing for quick connection and a multifunction button that enables music control, access to calls and voice assistant. The design includes Bluetooth v5 for better connection and IXP7 rated resistance against water and sweat. A unique feature of these buds is that they can be used as monopods as well.