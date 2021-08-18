Wednesday, August 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Wireless buds to enhance your listening experience


FP StudioAug 18, 2021 00:06:46 IST

IWP technology
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds offer a true wireless experience with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 that has a range of 10m and is compatible with both Android and iOS. It features IWP instant pairing and 1PX7 rated resistance against water and sweat. The ergonomic design with easy touch controls and single touch voice assistant makes them a suitable fit for all music lovers. The battery provides upto 5 hours of playback time per charge and an additional 25H with the carry cum charge case. It enables calling features supported by a microphone in each bud. The set also includes additional earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card and User Manual.

Single touch
pTron Bassbuds Pro (New) in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones with Deep Bass, as the name suggests features advanced Bluetooth v5.1, deep bass and low latency streaming. The smart touch controls provide a hands-free experience with easy access to calls and music controls along with a single touch-activated voice assistant. It also features 8mm, dynamic drivers, for high-quality sound along with passive noise cancellation and auto-pairing for instant connection. These IPX4 rated water and sweat-resistant earbuds have 3 Hrs Talk-time; 4 Hrs Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 12Hrs using a Charging Case.

Mini earbuds
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Digital Battery Indicator are comfortable to the user and have a sports-friendly design. The multi-function button enables music control and hands-free access to audio calls as well as a voice assistant. These lightweight buds are IXP5 rated splash proof and have a quick connection feature. The bluetooth v5 ensures a stable connection. The 300maH battery provides 3-4 hours of continuous playtime with a magnetic charging case that can be used for up to 15-16 Hours.

Long battery
Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds True Wireless Earbuds offers a great battery life of upto 7.5 hrs along with 4 additional charges by the carrying case making a total play-time of up to 30 hours. It features passive noise cancellation for improved audio quality, auto-pairing for quick connection and a multifunction button that enables music control, access to calls and voice assistant. The design includes Bluetooth v5 for better connection and IXP7 rated resistance against water and sweat. A unique feature of these buds is that they can be used as monopods as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Large capacity washing machines for large load cleaning

Aug 09, 2021
Large capacity washing machines for large load cleaning
Sewing machines to create stylish fashion anytime.

Sewing machines to create stylish fashion anytime.

Aug 05, 2021
Top 4 lavalier mics for recording video

Top 4 lavalier mics for recording video

Aug 07, 2021
Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Top 4 wireless earphones to buy today

Aug 11, 2021
Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Enjoy great sound with these top Bluetooth speakers

Aug 13, 2021
Top wireless neckband earphones

Top wireless neckband earphones

Aug 13, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021