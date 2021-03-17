FP Studio

Ergonomic Wired Mouse

You can work comfortably all day long with this ambidextrous mouse as left-handed or right. The comfortable and lower-profile shape of the optical mouse feels good in either hand. You’re in control with smooth, responsive optical tracking that moves the cursor just where you want it. Quantum QHM222 plug-and-play mouse is simple to set up—you just plug it into your USB and get back to business.

Wired USB Optical Mouse

Zebronics Zeb-Alex is a Wired USB Optical Mouse with Advanced optical sensor technology. It is a wired mouse that comes with a comfortable fit with an ergonomic design that fits just right for your hand. Zeb- Alex comes has a fusion of glossy and matt finish. It is compact and has a stylish design. It has high precision and it works on most surfaces. The button life is three million cycles. The setup is very easy, just plug and play.

Technologies

Zinq Technologies mouse has a powerful optical sensor for the best operation accuracy. It fits both right and left hand. The wired mouse is compatible with Windows 98/ 2000/ ME/ NT/ XP/ Vista/ Linux/ WIN10, etc. The mouse has a convenient scroll wheel for Scroll bar control on OS. The switch lifetime is up to one million clicks.

LED Tracking Mouse

The Dell Optical Mouse – MS116 features optical LED tracking and wired connectivity, providing a stellar performance. It will help to keep you on task with accurate 1,000 DPI optical tracking. It is compatible with almost any system that has a USB port. You just have to plug the mouse into any available USB port and get to work.