FP Studio

A very sporty look

These cool looking black matt lightweight designed headphones pump out your favourite tunes with powerful HD sound and deep boosted bass, with clear distinguishing of beats. With built-in support for Alexa, Siri and google, you are able to work without any distractions. This set’s wired mic lets you get in on conference calls and skip songs with the press of a button. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Lightweight Stereo Headphones work best for gamers owing to its deep bass that makes it a beast.

Excellent communication headphone

A headphone specially crafted for excellent communication that ensures you can hear and are heard crystal clear. These headphones feature D-profile ear cups that mimic the shape of your ears to provide you utmost comfort so that you can use them for hours long. The boom microphone allows you super clear voice projection and has USB plug in cord.If you are looking for a headphone for official use, especially for voice process work such as in BPOs, Koss SB42 USB Communication Headset is the perfect buy for you.

Comfort of the soft leather

Crafted with premium quality vintage treated leather headband, these headphones will provide you the utmost comfort. You will love the design of the ear cups that provide excellent noise cancellation and you will be so comfortable that your ears don’t pain even after hours of using them. If you are someone who’s looking for headphones which will let you work or listen to music without the disturbances of other noises, MuveAcoustics Impulse MA-1500FB Wired On-Ear Headphones with Microphone are the one for you.

Feel every beat of the music

Make heads turn with these sleek and trendy headphones having mirror glaze while experiencing concert-like music wherever you go. Designed for easy use and comfort, this compact headset allows you to answer calls and control your music through the built in microphone. These headphones are specially engineered for EDM music with deep bass for you to get the music fest feel right at your comfort. So if you are a person who likes to feel the beats in detail, you can’t go wrong with the Sketchfab Extra bass Headphones Over The Ear Headset with Deep bass.