FP Studio

GoPro wrist strap

TASLAR universal floating wristband has a lightweight and durable strap. Your GoPro won’t get lost in the sea and will stay tied up to your wrist. The color of the strap is bright orange so it’s visible in the sea. It protects your camera from sinking when you are swimming. The wrist strap can be worn by anyone; it comes in one size which fits all. It can be used for other devices also like smartphones.

J floating grip

Brain Freezer is a professional floating hand grip handle mount designed for GoPro. The float design lets your camera float on the water with a waterproof shell. The shiny yellow color of the grip is easy to find. This grip is designed to save your camera if dropped in the water. It doubles as a handgrip and a floating device.

Waterproof Grip

This waterproof monopod selfie stick is compatible with action cameras like GoPro Hero 7/6/5, SJCAM, etc. The Yantralaya school of gadgets handgrip is made of high-quality material for greater strength and stability. You can use it as a camera hand grip for static or close-up shots when fully collapsed or as a longer mount pole to capture excellent point view footage & Selfies. It has an adjustable wrist strap, convenient to carry and use.

Handgrip for GoPro

AmazonBasics handgrip is a floating hand grip. It is compatible with all GoPro cameras including GoPro HERO5 Black, HERO5 Session, HERO4 Black, HERO4 Silver, and HERO Session. It is fully waterproof. It is ideal for snorkeling and other water-related activities. It is octagonal-shaped with a rubberized grip for an extra-secure hold. Its high-visibility floating body is made for easy spotting and retrieval.