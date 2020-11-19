FP Studio

Classic retro design

This speaker features a tested analogue tuner that helps you tune to your favourite AM and FM radio channels along with the single antenna that gives you the exact feel of the era before the 2000s. It is crafted in the classic retro style with a vintage look and a touch of modern times is given by the LED background. If you are looking for a small sized bluetooth speaker, Noizzy Box Retro XS Vintage Retro Classic Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the best pick for you owing to its palm sized body yet impressive sound quality.

Simple usage and indicators

This bluetooth speaker is a perfect example of looks that are deceptive, the speaker looks small in size but produces sound twice loud so don’t go on its size. It gives a clear sound without distortion, crystal clear beats and a deep bass. It comes in a matt blue finish that gives off a vintage vibe along with its oval body and control buttons. The front panel of this speaker has very clear indicators of the multimedia that it supports.WeCool Storm S-02 Vintage Bluetooth Speakers makes one of the best gifts for your grandparents to cherish their time.

Built in advance digital clock

This product lets you experience great music wherever you go. What makes it stand out from the competition is the amazing battery life that allows you to listen to music continuously for up to 12 hours on single charge. It is a perfect fusion of vintage and modern look with its wooden enclosure body and built-in advanced digital clock with multiple functions. If you’re looking for durability and a great room-filling music experience, you can’t go wrong choosing FitSpark TIMELOOP 1950s Premium Vintage Speaker

Complete Wooden Speakers

This speaker is installed with 5.0 bluetooth version that ensures fast pairing with a wide range of devices and boasts 10m of bluetooth support for seamless streaming. It also had the facility of AUX and TF Card that allows you to play music without bluetooth pairing too. The speakers have an in-built microphone thus you can also reverie calls on it. JOY Vintage Retro Wooden Bluetooth Speaker by JOY gives you a natural sound of high quality stereo along with three dimensional bass. Its wooden body given an excellent vintage look and makes it perfect to be place inliving room where it also works as a decor item.