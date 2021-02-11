FP Studio

Ideal for movie buffs

Movie night will never be the same with this android-based projector. Its features include a long-life LED lamp, digital zoom, multiple input ports, pre-installed apps, and support for USB direct play. You're sure to appreciate that you can wirelessly mirror video right from your Android or iOS mobile device. With inbuilt speakers that deliver powerful, clear sound, you won't have to connect additional speakers for audio output. Available at a reasonable price, we find this projector offers excellent value for money.

If you're looking for an affordable video projector that delivers outstanding performance, your search ends here.

Powerful and user-friendly

This HD projector comes bursting with amazing features to give you the best viewing experience. With simple controls, you'll find setting up and using it is a breeze. Thanks to its multiple input support, you can choose to connect a range of devices from set-top boxes and gaming consoles to USB drives and mobile phones. This projector has a native resolution of 720p but as it supports 1080p you can watch crystal clear HD videos on a screen up to 210-inches in size. The 4D keystone function helps you to get the perfect screen angle no matter where you place the projector. Whether you're looking for a capable projector for office or home, this one's an excellent choice.

Best smart projector

This fantastic mini projector combines the functions of a smart TV, projector and a Bluetooth speaker in one compact device. With a lightweight design and convenient carrying handle, you can easily carry this device with you wherever you go. You're sure to love the crisp picture quality and high-end Dolby audio this device delivers.

We love that it comes pre-loaded with amazing apps that include Google's Play Store, Netflix, Youtube and Hotstar. Supporting multiple inputs, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth, you'll always have access to all your favourite videos online and offline. If you're looking for an excellent all-in-one projector, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Ideal for a home theatre

Featuring a USB port, 2 HDMI ports, AV and a headphone jack, you'll find connecting your devices to this projector, effortless. You won't have to worry about the device heating up as being an LED projector, it stays cool even during extended periods of use. Pumping out 4500Lumens of light, this projector comes equipped with a high-quality lens so you can watch HD videos and photos in clear detail with brilliant colours. Suitable for rooms of all sizes, you can choose to project from 50-inches to up to 200-inches using this fantastic device.