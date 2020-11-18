FP Studio

Smart security for homes or offices

Featuring HD quality video, two-way talk and a contact sensor, this WiFi-enabled door phone is a great way to secure your home. Easy to install without specialised tools, you won’t have to call in professionals to set up this video door phone. A feature that we really appreciate is the motion detector that immediately alerts you via the smartphone app when the system detects movement. This security system also comes with a siren that you can set to go off if someone is trying to break in. If you’re looking for an excellent wifi-enabled video door phone, this one has our vote.

Expandable door surveillance

This fantastic video intercom system consists of the main monitor unit and a door phone that has the camera. You’ll always get clear and sharp images thanks to the main monitor’s 3.5-inch colour LCD. With an 87-degree horizontal and 66-degree vertical viewing angle, you won’t have any trouble seeing who’s outside your door. This video door phone lets you record and stores up to 30 separate sessions, so your home is always protected. A great feature of this video intercom. Is that you can add another door station to cover a wider area or separate entrances.

For a capable video door phone, you can’t go wrong when buying this one.

Reliable, robust home security

Packed with amazing features, you can easily monitor and talk to visitors, even at night, without opening your door. From a brand that leads the way when it comes to security devices, you can buy this pocket-friendly product with complete confidence. Featuring a high-resolution pinhole camera, excellent quality sound, and infrared LEDs this device is great for home use. You can comfortably install the door unit on the slimmest of door frames thanks to its sleek design. The water and dust-resistant design also allow you to have peace of mind while keeping your home safe in all weather. For a dependable yet affordable video door intercom, your search ends here.

Best for senior citizens

Featuring a simple interface with basic press buttons, people of all ages will find this door phone easy to use. The bright, seven-inch display makes this product ideal for elderly adults and people who have trouble seeing. If you have difficulties moving around your home, you’ll appreciate that this device supports remote unlocking. You can open the door to loved ones and friends by simply pressing a button on the monitor unit. With noise suppression and echo cancellation features, you’ll always have loud and clear sound while communicating with visitors outside the door. We highly recommend buying this product for its ease of operation and elderly-friendly features.