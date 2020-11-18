Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Video door phones under 10,000


FP StudioNov 18, 2020 09:52:24 IST

Smart security for homes or offices

Featuring HD quality video, two-way talk and a contact sensor, this WiFi-enabled door phone is a great way to secure your home. Easy to install without specialised tools, you won’t have to call in professionals to set up this video door phone. A feature that we really appreciate is the motion detector that immediately alerts you via the smartphone app when the system detects movement. This security system also comes with a siren that you can set to go off if someone is trying to break in. If you’re looking for an excellent wifi-enabled video door phone, this one has our vote.

Expandable door surveillance

This fantastic video intercom system consists of the main monitor unit and a door phone that has the camera. You’ll always get clear and sharp images thanks to the main monitor’s 3.5-inch colour LCD. With an 87-degree horizontal and 66-degree vertical viewing angle, you won’t have any trouble seeing who’s outside your door. This video door phone lets you record and stores up to 30 separate sessions, so your home is always protected. A great feature of this video intercom. Is that you can add another door station to cover a wider area or separate entrances.
For a capable video door phone, you can’t go wrong when buying this one.

Reliable, robust home security

Packed with amazing features, you can easily monitor and talk to visitors, even at night, without opening your door. From a brand that leads the way when it comes to security devices, you can buy this pocket-friendly product with complete confidence. Featuring a high-resolution pinhole camera, excellent quality sound, and infrared LEDs this device is great for home use. You can comfortably install the door unit on the slimmest of door frames thanks to its sleek design. The water and dust-resistant design also allow you to have peace of mind while keeping your home safe in all weather. For a dependable yet affordable video door intercom, your search ends here.

Best for senior citizens

Featuring a simple interface with basic press buttons, people of all ages will find this door phone easy to use. The bright, seven-inch display makes this product ideal for elderly adults and people who have trouble seeing. If you have difficulties moving around your home, you’ll appreciate that this device supports remote unlocking. You can open the door to loved ones and friends by simply pressing a button on the monitor unit. With noise suppression and echo cancellation features, you’ll always have loud and clear sound while communicating with visitors outside the door. We highly recommend buying this product for its ease of operation and elderly-friendly features.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top Four SmartWatches to Track Your Fitness

Nov 18, 2020
Top Four SmartWatches to Track Your Fitness
Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Top 4 Portable MP3 Players To Take Your Favorite Playlist With You

Nov 18, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020