USB hubs to make work more convenient


May 14, 2021

For hassle-free use and wide compatibility
Supporting speeds of up to 480Mbps, this hub is ideal for use with keyboards, printers and external storage drives. Crafted from high-quality plastic and featuring anti-rust USB ports, this hub sports a well-finished look. With easy plug-and-play connectivity, you won’t need any additional software to set it up. Thanks to its broad compatibility with Windows, Mac and Linux systems, transferring pictures, videos and files between all your computer devices are effortless. Very reasonably priced, we find this hub an excellent value for money.
If you’re looking for an efficient USB2.0 hub that’s easy on your wallet, make this one your choice.

Sleek travel-friendly design
Featuring four conveniently placed ports on one side help reduce clutter on your workspace while effortlessly expanding USB connectivity on your laptop or desktop. A feature we love is its compact design and wafer-thin profile that makes it ultra-portable and easy to fit into any laptop bag. Using USB 3.1 technology, you can transfer data between your USB devices and your computer with speeds up to 5Gbps. You won’t have any trouble using this hub with older USB-enabled devices as it is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 at native speeds.
If you’re looking for a compact USB hub that supports speedy transfers, pick this one.

Ideal for office or home use
This device features four high-speed-USB 3.0 ports; three on the front and one easily accessible port located on the top. This self-powered hub is fully capable of supporting all your peripheral devices as it also comes with an optional power adapter port for power-hungry USB devices.
While the rubber foot pads prevent it from slipping off your desk, this hub’s shiny piano finish lends a classy look to your workspace. Supporting quick data transfers, simultaneous use of all ports, and device charging support, it's easy to see why this one’s a favorite pick.
For a capable USB hub that’s durable and stylish, you can’t go wrong buying this one.

Ideal for use with desktop computers
Supporting plug-and-play connectivity, we find setting up and using this compact hub is effortless. The three USB ports help you to keep frequently used peripherals permanently connected. Yet, the fourth port at the top is the handiest as it lets you plug in or access your thumb drives in seconds. A key feature of this speedy USB 2.0 hub is the cable length. Thanks to a long 1.6m cable, you get the flexibility to connect to otherwise inaccessible USB ports at the back of your computer.
If you’re looking for a space-saving hub to help you keep your USB devices organized and connected, your search ends here.

