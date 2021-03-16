FP Studio

Bluetooth Adapter

The Richvolt adapter is nano-sized — a sleek, ultra-small design means you can insert the nano adapter into any USB port and simply keep it there, no matter when you are traveling or at home. It enables wireless communication with Bluetooth-enabled computers, printers, phones and headsets. The dongle supports Windows 10/8.1/8/7/XP for Desktop, Laptop, Mouse, Keyboard, Printers, Headsets, Speakers, PS4/ Xbox. It comes with a transmission distance of up to 65 FT, you can enjoy lossless music via your Bluetooth headset without hovering around your computer.

Mini-USB Adapter

Rocketkart adapter supports Windows 10 / 8 / 8.1 / 7 Laptop or desktop computer. The mini-sized dongle USB stick adapter's latest Bluetooth 5.0 version offers high speed up to 3 Mbps wireless transmitter enables long-range connectivity up to 20m in open space. It is stable and has a strong signal, duplex mode, low power consumption, communicates easily with all standard Bluetooth devices.

Wireless Adaptor

Sabrent Bluetooth adapter enables wireless connectivity between a laptop and a cellular phone. It supports only Windows 8 or above. It lets you access the internet via a Bluetooth Mobile phone with GPRS/CDMA or Bluetooth-enabled PC with an internet connection. It lets you connect a Bluetooth headset to your PC.

BLE Adapter

The Tobo Bluetooth 5.0 USB dongle adapter can easily add Bluetooth function to your computer, so that the computer can wirelessly connect more Bluetooth devices, such as Bluetooth headset, speaker, keyboard, mouse, smartphone, tablet, printer, projector, game controllers and more BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) devices. The adapter is suitable for Windows 10, for 8, for 8.1, for 7, for Vista, for XP, Linux and it is perfect for portable or desktop computers. The adapter provides a high-speed wireless transmitter up to 3mbps, which can achieve a long-distance connection of up to 20m in open space.