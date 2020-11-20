FP Studio

Built in SD card slot

Now you can enjoy music with a lot of comfort. These earphones have been designed specifically to give you utmost comfort, with ergonomic leather pads and a soft memory-protein earmuff. It is also light-weight and has adjustable headband. You can use this both through wire and wireless connectivity. Zinq Beatle Super Bluetooth headphones have a built-in SD card slot and charges within 2.5 hours. They are also easy to carry anywhere and you can enjoy almost 30 hours of talk time.

Stunning design

These headphones are perfect to enjoy gaming for long hours. It has an attractive black color body with orange highlights and the foldable design also gives you comfort. It features pillow-soft ear cups with an adjustable and cozy headband. Novateur R11 Headphones provide extremely smooth sound effects and it has a built-in microphone feature enabling you to make clear and HD calls. They are compatible with almost every android device and comes along with a 3.5 mm jack for improved connectivity.

Powerful Sound

These head phones can suit almost everyone’s needs. It has a sleek, stylish and foldable design that makes it travel-friendly. These headphones give you the ultimate sound experience with extra bass and high definition acoustics. It has high energy neodymium magnets that produce powerful sound and the ear pads have comfortable leather padding that relieves pressure. These features make Libel Earphones perfect for music as well as gaming lovers. It is also sweat and splash resistant and features a built-in microphone function. The best part is you enjoy all these features at a very reasonable price. Great for people who travel a lot.

Pressure Relieving Cushion

These headphones are specially designed for electronic dance music lovers. It has a deep bass technology that will make you feel like you are in the middle of a music festival or a club. The headphones feature soft padded head band and premium ear buds that will give you comfort even if you wear them for long hours. DigiBuff Extra Bass 450 Headphones also have stunning looks with that it has an in-built mic so you can enjoy hands free calling. The flat serration cord is provided to reduce tangling.