Enjoy wide viewing angle

This 42 inches smart TV gives you a seamless and immersive TV viewing experience using cutting-edge technology. The wide viewing angle ensures that you enjoy the same clarity and consistency from almost any viewing angle. Supports display mirroring so you can easily mirror photos, videos or games from your mobile phone to your TV screen with ease. The Dolby Audio and DTS Tru surround sound further enhance your viewing experience. It easily connects with built-in Wi-Fi and LAN for you to enjoy seamless home entertainment. Enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience with this smart TV.

Comes with Alexa built-in

This 39 inches smart TV comes with Alexa built-in and supports Hindi language voice commands. With just the press of the mic button on your remote, you can ask Alexa to control your smart TV with your voice. The Bluetooth connectivity lets you connect all your Bluetooth-enabled devices like headphones, speakers and soundbars so you can enjoy wire-free connectivity. The A-35 quad-core processor gives you a quick and smooth experience. Get this TV to enjoy control with just your voice as well as Bluetooth connectivity for your audio gadgets.

Powered by Android TV

An absolute treat for your eyes, all thanks to the fascinating visuals because of the 93% colour gamut giving you an authentic cinematic experience. This TV is powered by android making it intuitive and intelligent, use voice commands through google assistant and enjoys a wide range of apps from the play store. The conveniently designed multiple ports let you connect your video games or your favourite binge-worthy TV series making it an amazing home entertainment centre. Enjoy vivid colours and wide access to a range of apps from the google app store with this TV.

Patchwall with massive content catalog

This TV comes with the new and improved patch wall 3.0 giving you up to 700,000 hours of content for the entire family. The ultra-bright HD-ready display gives you brilliant clarity with life-like vivid colours and enhanced brightness. The all-new UI enhancements with a new font and horizontal scrolling make content discovery and navigation intuitive. The powerful 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD will fill your room with excellent sound. Upgrade your TV to enjoy this smart TV for leading performance and hours of content for the family.