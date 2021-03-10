FP Studio

Flicker Free Monitors

AOPEN Acer 32-inch is a full HD 2560x1440 Resolution 1800R Curve 250 Nits VA Panel Display gaming monitor. It has a 4 MS response time and 144 Hz Refresh Rate. It comes with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology. It is flicker free and has low blue light technology. The HC1 series monitor’s supports display port and HDMI on Radeon free sync.

31.5-inch curved panel

The Acer ED322Q display comes with a 31.5-inch curved panel and 16:9 FHD resolution. It has a 4 MS response time. The curved monitor was made with dynamic angles for gaming, work or leisure. The solid stand with futuristic aluminium base is unique and the cable management helps to organize power, keyboard, mouse and accessory cables easily. It has the flicker-less and Blue-light Filtering technology.

Edgeless screen

This monitor is an ultra slim built monitor with a clean design and an iron gray stand that blends with your home interiors. It also has a 3-side Narrow Bezel with a near edgeless screen. Lenovo Q24i comes with a VESA Mount for flexibility and tilt function for your viewing comfort. It has an impeccable clarity with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees on either side that’s perfect for binge watching and gaming. It is equipped with HDMI, VGA and audio ports. The monitor has high quality audio with in-built dual speakers for a pitch-perfect experience.

Ultra Wide HD screen

The 21:9 Ultra Wide Full HD resolution (2560x1080) monitor offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. It comes with 99% coverage of the RGB spectrum and is a great solution for photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color. LG UltraWide 34 Inch WFHD has a Black Stabilizer that senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you have visibility even in dark scenes. It lets you find your ideal viewing position with the tilting adjustable stand.