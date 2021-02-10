Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals


FP StudioFeb 10, 2021 19:58:00 IST

Powerful and High Range

The Nano K4 speaker is ideal for not only professional studios but also recording at home. It supports Bluetooth and has a high range of connectivity. It also has a 3.5mm jack on the front panel for plug and plays features. The product weighs 6.5kgs. The sound quality offered by this speaker is consistent and powerful as is a standard in every Harman product. It provides a decent bass and the vocals are clear with extremely great mids. Overall, this speaker gives you an enjoyable listening experience and is a worthy purchase.

Liberating Sound Quality

The Presonus Eris series of studio speakers are not only ideal for studio professionals who need extreme clarity of their recordings but are also suitable for gaming, home recording, and production. The sound clarity is worthy of awe. These speakers don’t let you miss even the slightest detail in your sound or music, unlike regular speakers. The product weighs a decent 3kg. The build of these speakers is sturdy and attractive. The bass is phenomenal on this one. It is budget-friendly for buyers who cannot afford high-end amplifiers and professional audio equipment.

Responsive Bass

The Alesis M1Active speakers are perfect for enhancing the audio experience of your computer or mobile devices. The product weighs only 3kgs and comes in a bold black color. Each speaker gives a 10-watt output that is enough to provide an enriching sound. The bass is great and responsive and the mid-range for vocals is also praise-worthy. It is the perfect choice to get a DJ-like setup for a home that would spice up all your house parties. Alesis has been creating professional studio speakers for nearly 25 years and has mastered the art of providing amazing acoustics and sound clarity in all its products.

Affordable and Compact

These M-Audio speakers are ideal for professionals, beginners, literally everyone. The product weighs 5.6 kgs and provides 100 Watts of output power. The sound quality and vocal sounds are clear and the build is sturdy and tough. The bass and treble are equally superb. It is a reliable product for audiophiles who intend to heavily use their speakers. This product is the most powerful to add to the M-Audio BX family. The price at which these speakers come is unbelievable compared to its impeccable features. In a nutshell, you are bound to get a thrilling and rich listening experience along with utmost sound clarity with these speakers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Slim 1TB external hard drives

Slim 1TB external hard drives

Feb 10, 2021
Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Digital thermo-hygrometers for maintaining ambience

Feb 10, 2021
Best PlayStation controllers for immersive gaming

Best PlayStation controllers for immersive gaming

Feb 10, 2021

science

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Feb 09, 2021