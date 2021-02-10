FP Studio

Powerful and High Range

The Nano K4 speaker is ideal for not only professional studios but also recording at home. It supports Bluetooth and has a high range of connectivity. It also has a 3.5mm jack on the front panel for plug and plays features. The product weighs 6.5kgs. The sound quality offered by this speaker is consistent and powerful as is a standard in every Harman product. It provides a decent bass and the vocals are clear with extremely great mids. Overall, this speaker gives you an enjoyable listening experience and is a worthy purchase.

Liberating Sound Quality

The Presonus Eris series of studio speakers are not only ideal for studio professionals who need extreme clarity of their recordings but are also suitable for gaming, home recording, and production. The sound clarity is worthy of awe. These speakers don’t let you miss even the slightest detail in your sound or music, unlike regular speakers. The product weighs a decent 3kg. The build of these speakers is sturdy and attractive. The bass is phenomenal on this one. It is budget-friendly for buyers who cannot afford high-end amplifiers and professional audio equipment.

Responsive Bass

The Alesis M1Active speakers are perfect for enhancing the audio experience of your computer or mobile devices. The product weighs only 3kgs and comes in a bold black color. Each speaker gives a 10-watt output that is enough to provide an enriching sound. The bass is great and responsive and the mid-range for vocals is also praise-worthy. It is the perfect choice to get a DJ-like setup for a home that would spice up all your house parties. Alesis has been creating professional studio speakers for nearly 25 years and has mastered the art of providing amazing acoustics and sound clarity in all its products.

Affordable and Compact

These M-Audio speakers are ideal for professionals, beginners, literally everyone. The product weighs 5.6 kgs and provides 100 Watts of output power. The sound quality and vocal sounds are clear and the build is sturdy and tough. The bass and treble are equally superb. It is a reliable product for audiophiles who intend to heavily use their speakers. This product is the most powerful to add to the M-Audio BX family. The price at which these speakers come is unbelievable compared to its impeccable features. In a nutshell, you are bound to get a thrilling and rich listening experience along with utmost sound clarity with these speakers.