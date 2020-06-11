FP Studio

Ride In Style

In the world of car stereo systems, the Onix OCS-04 Car Stereo with Bluetooth/USB/FM/AUX endears itself to users with its many features. Apart from great pieces of detail, like the LCD display, the 4 speaker arrangement, and preset sound equalizer, this stereo also packs in more modern amenities like a quick charging USB port, hands-free calling, and shock-resistant design. The Onix OCS-04 Car Stereo allows you to enjoy different formats of music with some great sound quality throughout. Besides, with a one year warranty to boot, this car music system is the perfect driving partner for you

Party On The Streets

The Sound Boss Car FM/USB/SD/AUX/Bluetooth MP3 Player supports FM, USB, and SD cards as well. You also have the option of connecting an AUX or connecting remotely via Bluetooth. Remote control is provided for you to change channels or volume and its compact design is meant for superior performance and a high level of durability. It has an easy digital tuning to your favorite radio station and has an LCD digital display that is clear and precise. It’s the perfect car stereo for those long drives or the journey back home when all you need is some music and peace of mind

Beat The Traffic

The iBell DXP700 140W Car Stereo supports FM, USB as well as MMC. It also has a handy remote with an easy to use interface that makes this car media player an extremely user-friendly device that even your 2 years old can operate. The front panel is detachable in case you want to keep it safe while it has a color LCD display. The design is robust and it supports Bluetooth connection from your phone. If that traffic cop is around, the suggestion would be to use the iBell to receive that call. All in all, this is a handy stereo that does its job pretty well.

Rediscover Driving Pleasure

Welcome to a whole new world of driving pleasure, with the Dulcet DC-A-4009 Double IC High Power Universal Fit Mp3 Car Stereo with Bluetooth/USB/FM/AUX/MMC/Remote & Built-in Equalizer with Bass & Treble Control. It’s convenient from the start, with the universal design of the Dulcet High Power Universal Fit Car Stereo designed to fit seamlessly into any dashboard. Besides, the versatile functionality of this stereo means you will never be restricted in your choice of music. It has great Bluetooth connectivity, apart from also having a USB port, an SD card slot, and an AUX input, to let you play all formats of music. And when the sound booms out, it will set your pulse racing, thanks to the 100 W PMPO Speakers that provide remarkable audio clarity. It’s time to step up your on-road entertainment.