Tune in to clear audio with these top noise-cancelling headphones


Jan 28, 2021

For a theatre-like experience

Made from durable plastic and cloth material, these headphones have a premium and sophisticated look. Offering exceptional sound, this set can bring your music to life. With boosted bass, well-tuned mids and clear highs, this set puts out dynamic sound with rich detail. A feature you're sure to love is that it supports Siri and Google Assistant. Double-clicking the play button gives you access to your digital assistant even if your phone is in another room. For all the features it offers, we find this set provides excellent value for the price. For great noise-cancelling headphones that are well worth the cost, this set has our stamp of approval.

Best premium option

These stylish headphones will definitely make heads turn. When it comes to audio quality, this set does an efficient job at eliminating external noises while delivering crisp and balanced sound. Fitted with an impressive battery, you can listen to up to 45 hours of playback on a single charge. Suitable for ears of all sizes, you'll find they feel comfortable even over extended periods. A notable feature is the control knob which makes adjusting settings and playback, effortless. The headphones come with a USB-C charging cable, 3. 5mm audio cord and a convenient storage bag to keep them safe. For headphones with an ideal balance of looks and functionality, you can't go wrong buying these.

Affordable comfort with ANC

This headset comes with the latest Bluetooth technology so you can stay connected to your smartphone and other devices from up to 50 feet away. Its active noise cancellation helps you cut out low-frequency sounds by up to 30 decibels. If you're always in a hurry, you'll appreciate this device can give you up to four hours of playback time with a ten-minute charge. The headphone's soft adjustable headband and memory foam ear cups make sure you get a snug fit every time and make it comfortable to wear for long listening sessions. If you're looking for pocket-friendly noise-cancelling headphones that support quick charging, pick this set.

Ideal for deep bass

Made from lightweight materials, this wireless headset comes packed with amazing features. If you love your music with thumping bass, you'll appreciate this noise-cancelling set's impressive extra bass feature that delivers punchy low-end notes. It comes with handy touch controls so you can effortlessly control music playback, adjust volume and attend to calls by swiping or tapping the panel with your fingertip. With 90-degree rotating ear cups, you'll find that this headset takes up very little space and folds down to a compact size, making it an ideal travel companion.

