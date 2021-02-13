FP Studio

Feel the beat

Treat your ears to crystal clear sound and booming bass with this soundbar. With dual 5.7cm drivers and a 13.3cm subwoofer banging out the bass, people will know where the party is. The soundbar has an LED display with volume and media controls and a fully functional remote control. Streaming music from your smartphone is made effortless with the Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity option available. Apart from Bluetooth, you can also connect via USB, HDMI(ARC), and Coaxial cable. Love video games! Enemies will never be able to sneak up on you with the realistic sound and low latency the soundbar delivers. Make movie nights a night to remember with this soundbar.

Because half the fun of a movie is in the sound

With a slim soundbar and two rear speakers to deliver a balanced, wide sound spectrum, this soundbar is for the movie buff. An external subwoofer adds more body to your bass so you can feel every action sequence burst into life around you. A total power output of 600 W gives every movie the thrilling soundscape it deserves. The soundbar boasts NFC (Near Field Communication) technology that removes the need for wired connections and complex set-up sequences. Setting up an NFC connection is as easy as touching your NFC-enabled smartphone, tablet, or laptop to the on-body N-mark and playing your music. Buy this soundbar to bring movie-theatre quality audio to your home.

Take your music experience to new heights

Sporting a sleek design that adds a touch of class to the room, this soundbar will take your movie or music experience to the next level. With its clear sound and powerful bass any song you'll be listening to, your neighbors will be listening to as well. It ships with a handy remote for intuitive control, a magic wand for the couch potato! We found the build quality to be excellent, however, a 1-year warranty on the soundbar is offered for your peace of mind. From an HDMI port to Aux-in to Bluetooth to Optical input, this soundbar has them all, giving you multiple connectivity options and the perfect excuse to buy it.

Bringing you joy through sound

This soundbar with its honeycomb design on the front and glossy finish on the top feels amazingly premium. Weighing in at just 2kgs as it's just the soundbar, it is the lightest speaker in this round-up and is perfect if you're looking for great sound in a small space. With its 2.0 channel sound, we found the audio quality from this soundbar to be miles better than the audio from most TV speakers. Preset modes for watching movies, music, and the news brings out the best audio quality from its four dynamic drivers. When testing it out by streaming music videos we found the bass to be excellent for its size. If you are in the market for a soundbar that is big in sound and small in the space it occupies, then this is the speaker for you.