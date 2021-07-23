Friday, July 23, 2021Back to
Trendy yet useful phone cases for Samsung phones


Jul 23, 2021

Soft cover
If you are looking for a soft and flexible back cover for your Samsung M31, then Amazon Brand - Solimo Mobile Cover is for you. The cover comes in black color and will surely make your phone look nicer. Also, the cutout on the cover for the earpiece and other outlets is pretty precise, which makes it a useful buy. If you are looking for a basic back cover, then this is the one for you.

Anti-slip
For people who prefer to keep the cover simpler, a transparent back cover would be best suited. The KloutCase Back Case is transparent and provides an anti-slip feature. Also, its lightweight does not make the phone feel heavy. If you are looking for a phone cover that saves your phone from accidentally slipping from your hand while letting you see the original colour and is easy to carry, then this is the product that you are looking for.

Rugged construction
TheGiftKart is a mobile back case cover for Samsung Galaxy M02s. This sturdy armor case has a rugged construction which provides the phone all-around protection. It has raised lips on the front & back to provide proper camera & screen protection. It has an innovative ring holder design that is highly adjustable which allows you to hold the phone with extreme ease & comfort. The Inbuilt Stand provides you a hands-free experience while watching any movie or video content. A high-quality metal plate is installed in this case which makes it compatible with that magnetic car holder in your car.

Matte look
This has a new color button design back cover for Samsung Galaxy M02s only. Mobbysol contains high-grade polycarbonate and TPU materials, soft sides and corners create enhanced security during drops and falls. It is matte back, prevents fingerprints, and enhances the look of your Smartphone while guarding against scratches and other damage. It is made up of anti-slip material.

