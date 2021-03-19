Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Travel without any tension with Universal travel adaptors


FP StudioMar 19, 2021 18:17:19 IST

Multi-purpose

14AM’s universal travel adaptor covers 175 countries with Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Spain, France, Switzerland, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America, UAE, Maldives and many more. It has dual USB charger ports. It can be used for personal accessories such as Mobile Phones, Tablets, MP3 Players, Digital Cameras, Power Banks, Bluetooth Speaker, headphones etc. An adapter for Australian plug, adapter charger for Japan, adapter for iPhone, universal adapters for Canada make it an international adapter all in one. Universal Travel Adapter is compact-sized and light in weight. It is elegant, safe and easy to connect. It is equipped with a child protection safety shutter, power indicator light and surge protector. It has built-in fuse protection; it cuts the power supply when the current exceeds 6.3A.

Detachable charger

The Zballad plastic universal adaptor is ideal for plugs from more than 150 countries with US/EU/UK/AU European Plugs like Thailand, New Zealand, Israel, Italy, Rome, France, Spain, Canada, China, Australia, India, Hong Kong, etc. It has built-In safety shutters to protect users from the direct touch of the live parts on the socket outlet. It is a detachable charger that includes 5 different input plugs. The adapter has a dual charging port. It has built-in fuse protection; it cuts the power supply when the current exceeds 6A.

For small appliances

TEC TAVAKKAL universal travel adapter comes with 4 international plug adapters. It covers more than 150 countries with US/EU/UK/AU plugs, but this adapter cannot be used in South African, India, Swiss and Italy. It is an All-in-one Adapter with Fuse protect, Built-in Safety Shutters, LED Power Indicator. It has dual USB ports. The adapter is ideal for tabs, all Smartphones, 5V Tablets, Bluetooth Speakers & Headset etc. The adapter only applies to the use of small power electric appliances when traveling, such as mobile phones, digital products, computers with low power of small household appliances.

Multi-Port adapter

The Orei adapter lets you connect up to 3 devices at once with two electrical devices and a USB device, all at once. It contains surge protection with a smart LED input voltage indicator. It accepts plugs from all countries (except the Type M - big S Africa 87mm Plug). The adapter is ideal for Cameras, Cell Phones, PDA, MP3 Players, GPS devices, and much more.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best gaming headsets with mics

Mar 07, 2021
Best gaming headsets with mics
Digital scribbling pads for kids

Digital scribbling pads for kids

Mar 06, 2021
Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Mar 06, 2021
Laptop Stands for your rescue

Laptop Stands for your rescue

Mar 06, 2021
Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Mar 06, 2021
Best performance laptops for coding

Best performance laptops for coding

Mar 08, 2021

science

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021