Transfer and store files easily with these 32GB pen drives


Jul 13, 2021

Big storage in a small package
This m3.0 USB drive has your standard USB connector at one end, while the other end sports a micro-USB connector to connect to your tablet and other android devices. The 32GB USB is backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports, making it a viable solution even if your devices are not the latest on the market. With a data transfer rate of 130MB per second, this USB does not disappoint. A ScanDisk Memory Zone app is downloadable from google apps to store and manage all your pics and video files. With its fast transfer speeds and sturdy protective case, this USB is one we can easily recommend.

Innovation in design
Sporting dual USB connectors that work with both standard USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors, this USB drive offers your blazing-fast transfer speeds on the go. The unique dual slider casing makes the drive sturdy and stylish, with no loose caps that can get lost. The USB drive is 3.2 Gen 1, offering transfer speeds up to 10x times faster than USB 2.0 drives. Storing and transferring documents, photos, videos, music is a breeze at these speeds. Backed by a 5-year limited warranty for peace of mind, this USB drive is a must-buy.

Do more with your devices
This USB 3.1 drive is a game-changer with its OTG(On-The-Go) support. You plug it into your device, and it effectively gives your device a USB port. With a USB OTG drive, you can connect a mouse, keyboard, hard drive, or another smartphone to your phone or tablet, for example. This is useful if you want to write a report on your tablet with a keyboard or transfer apps from one smartphone to another. The durable steel casing it comes with protects your data from accidental falls or bumps. Buy it to make your supported devices do more!

A pen drive that’s made to last
With a 100MB/s transfer rate that greatly reduces your waiting time when moving large-sized files and a brushed metal body, this USB drive won't let you down whatever your needs are. It sports dual connectors, a Micro USB (Type B) port for smartphones and tablets, and a USB 3.1 (Type A) port for computers and laptops. When writing at such fast speeds, a USB drive can become hot, and as we know all too well, heat can drastically reduce the lifespan of any electronic device. The metal body of this USB drive absorbs more heat and also releases heat at a faster rate, extending its lifespan when compared to USB drives using a plastic casing. Buy it for worry-free storage.

