Comes with AMOLED Display

This fitness band will give you everything on your wrist. It features AMOLED colour full touch display that makes everything look clear and bright. It also has music and volume control. MI Smart Band 4 is perfect for someone who is into fitness as it has 24/7 heart monitor tracking and a daily activity tracker. It is water resistant and gives you swim tracking with stroke recognition. Apart from this, it has a tremendous battery life that can be used for twenty days on a single charge. Perfect for people who love life on the road.

Intelligent heart rate and sleep tracker

If you have this fitness band then you can forget that your phone exists. It gives almost all the important information that you need to know on your wrist. It features a large colour display and a single touch button that keeps it simple to operate. RealMe Band features nine sports modes including walking, running, yoga and a special cricket mode. It has an intelligent heart rate tracker and sleep tracker that gives you a report of your sleeping patterns. The band gives you instant notifications on your wrist so you don’t have to check your phone all the time. It is also dirt, sweat and water resistant. It’s a great buy for sportspeople.

Can track your phone

This band is perfect for someone who wants everything to look stylish. It features AMOLED display and music and volume controls so you don’t have to stop your workout. It has switchable trendy watch faces to match every location and event. HONOR Band 5 also has a smart assistant for notifications and other messages. It has a phone finder feature that enables you to track your phone in case you misplace it. The band has ten sports modes, sleep tracker and SpO2 monitor to track oxygen saturation levels in your bloodstream. The endless features of this band make it an absolute buy for everyone.

Has a vibrating alarm feature

Are you someone who likes simple things that get your work done? Then this band is the right choice for you. It has a simple rectangular design, with a touch screen display. It has a number of features including a sleep tracker, number of steps you have walked and calories burnt. It displays call, whatsapp, message notifications and camera control to click comfortable selfies. Fastrack Reflex 2.0 has a vibrating alarm feature that will gently wake you up. It can also set a reminder to incorporate action if you are having a lazy day. It is water resistant and has long battery life.