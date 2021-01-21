FP Studio

Smart design

With a very long lasting battery life, this fitness band will last upto 20 days working flawlessly every second. It has a full touch amoled display being designed smartly to ensure it suits on narrow as well as broad wrists. It is equipped with features like 24/7 heart monitoring and music controls which takes care of your entertainment as well as fitness. Mi Smart Band 4 has a special feature of tracking swimming with stroke recognition having water resistivity upto 50 meters. It is excellent to be gifted to anyone who loves to exercise in any form.

Analog fitness watch

If you are someone who is looking out for a fitness watch that does not have a rounded rectangular or square display but that of a typical round analog wrist watch, this product is a must buy for you. It has a smil aluminium made body that gives a premium feel and classic look. It has battery life upto 15 days and monitors your heart rate 24x7 keeping a track of your health goals. Treed Aviate Full Touch Control Smart Watch is water resistant and has 15 various sports modes allowing you to have a varied workout keeping your lifestyle active.

Advanced Tech

A 1.4’ screen fitness watch that monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen level and the number of hours you sleep throughout the day and night with it’s advanced technology which effortlessly syncs with your lifestyle. It has a 14 days power backup and 100+ watch faces. The in-built step pedometer and multiple workout modes accurately monitors your workout. Being water and sweat resistant this fitness watch is perfect for gym and exercise lovers which assists you in completing all your fitness checkboxes. Pebble Pace Smart Watch also has multiple sports modes that tracks your activity with its advanced smart sensors.

Perfect for everyday use

A slim and sleek designed fitness smart watch that is equipped with an intelligent activity tracker that gives 14 different sports modes. It has a highly efficient heart rate and blood oxygen level monitor. The watch runs undisturbed upto 9 days owing to it’s excellent battery life and is water resistant too. It is provided with a quick snap on charger that snaps on only when placed in the right direction thus eliminating the possibility of wrongly placing the charger and not having the watch charged. Realme Watch is android compatible and perfect for everyday use.