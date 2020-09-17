FP Studio

Compact and lightweight wireless charging

Small and durable enough for you to carry while travelling, this charger allows you to charge your devices wirelessly with support for up to 10W output. While the ring light indicator enables you to see when the device is charging, the anti-skid base makes sure that your charger and phone remain securely in place even if something bumps into it. Inbuilt sensors keep your device safe and stop charging if they detect the presence of a foreign object like coins or credit card on the charger. Certified to meet the highest wireless charging standards, this product is slim and does a good job charging phones even with cases.

Pick this product if you’re looking for a great basic wireless charger, for your phones and AirPods.

Safe charging on the move

With a sleek design, this neat charger fits all phones and holds them securely even on the bumpiest roads. While automatically detecting your phone’s presence, the clamps lock, and the device starts charging your phone, allowing you to keep your focus on the road. With advanced technology to help protect your phone, you won’t need to worry about the charger overheating or short circuits. Using it is easy as it fits onto your car’s ac vents and the 360-degree rotation function allows you to view your phone in all modes for a better map and GPS visibility.

We highly recommend this wireless car charger for a distraction-free drive.

Great for busy professionals

This product is an ideal wireless solution to help you make the most of your time at work. An excellent feature of this device is that it allows you to charge your device standing up, in the portrait mode, which makes it easy to continue video calls or messaging while charging. We really appreciate the LED function that lights up to show you if the phone is aligned or if there is something between the charger and phone.

This 5W wireless charger is a perfect addition to your desk or workspace as it allows you to charge all of your Qi-enabled devices.

Perfect bedside companion

From a well-respected brand, this wireless charger is a fantastic desktop assistant. This device allows you to charge your phone through a USB C cable or wirelessly. Now you won’t need to search for your phone at night to check the time as this product features an LED alarm clock and a dim nightlight making it an ideal addition to your bedside table. As a bonus, this product also comes with a QC power adapter for fast charging.

If you’re looking for an excellent wireless charger for your bedside, this one’s your best bet.