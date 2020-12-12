FP Studio

For reliability and durability

With this keyboard, you get the complete functionality of a full-sized keyboard in a device that's smaller than traditional keyboards. With an operating range of ten meters, you get the freedom to sit away from your computer while still maintaining a reliable connection even in the busiest of wifi workspaces. An additional benefit is that you can connect up to five wireless devices to your computer through the included unifying USB receiver. Tested to the highest standards, you can be sure that this keyboard will last a lifetime.

For an affordable keyboard from a reputable brand, you can't go wrong buying this one.

For an ergonomic keyboard with wide compatibility

This wireless set includes a full-size keyboard and a mouse that give you the freedom to work at a comfortable distance from your screen. With power-saving auto-shutoff features, both devices come with a power switch so you can save battery when you're not using them. Compatible with a range of Windows and Mac operating software, you won't have any problems using this keyboard with your computer. You can have peace of mind when it comes to accidents thanks to this keyboard' spill-proof design. Apart from being extremely responsive and tactile, the ergonomic design gives you a comfortable and smooth typing experience.

If you're looking for a keyboard that offers exceptional comfort and excellent battery life, make this one your choice.

Ideal for Windows devices

Made by a trusted computer brand, its easy to see why this product is a bestseller. Designed for use with machines running Windows 7 and above, using this fantastic keyboard is easy. Working with this full-sized keyboard offers a comfortable experience even for extended periods of use thanks to the responsive chiclet keys. For quick access to audio and video control, it also includes dedicated multimedia shortcut keys. To help you increase productivity, this keyboard also comes with an efficient wireless mouse. The well-rounded corners and matt black finish give your workspace a modern and clean look.

For an exceptional Windows keyboard and mouse combo, choose this one.

For use at home or office

Ideal for use with laptops, desktops and even smart TVs, you're sure to love the features of this keyboard. Designed for business travel, you can easily carry this lightweight and compact keyboard along in your laptop case. A feature we appreciate is this bright keyboard's beautiful colour combination that's trendy, yet non-distracting. Featuring a clean, minimalist layout with a scissor-switch key structure, you'll find this mini keyboard makes for silent and comfortable typing. As a bonus, the attractive price also includes a precision mouse that's sleek and noiseless.