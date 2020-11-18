Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
Top USB 3 card readers


FP StudioNov 18, 2020 14:15:26 IST

Ideal for serious photographers

Whether you're a professional photographer or videographer, you're sure to appreciate this fantastic card reader's features. Supporting UHS-I and UHS-II SD card speeds, this device lets you spend less time waiting for files to download and more time shooting great footage. This card reader's sleek design features a brushed nickel case making it an attractive accessory. While taking up minimum space in your camera bag, its small and lightweight form factor makes it an ideal travel adapter. The inbuilt LED indicator is a handy feature that lights up to let you know when data transfer is in progress. Buy this product if you're looking for a professional-grade memory card reader that's easy on the eyes.

Small, yet mighty card reader

Featuring a Type A as well as Type C connector, you can use this reader with all your devices. Attaching a memory card or pen drive allows you to use this handy device as an OTG drive. Tiny enough to fit comfortably in your pocket, it's always accessible when you need it. While the durable aluminium housing keeps this card reader cool during use, the handy dust caps at each end help protect the connectors. We love that this amazing device is compatible with a wide range of operating systems and doesn't require any special software. If you're looking for a compact and capable card reader, pick this one.

Reliable data transfer solution

From a brand backed by years of experience, you won't have to doubt this product's reliability. Extremely simple to use and offering consistent read speeds, you only need to plug in the included USB 3 cable, and you're ready to go. This fantastic card reader supports SD, microSD, Memory Stick, and CF cards and lets you connect all four at the same time for quick and efficient card-to-card transfer. Designed to be backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices, you won't have to worry about using it with older computer systems. For a hassle-free card reader you can depend on, we recommend buying this one.

Practical and easy to use

This impressive card reader comes with three slots on the front and is capable of supporting a variety of card types. A great feature is that, when connected to your computer system, this device appears as three different drives; one each for SD, CF and Memory stick. Professional photographers will appreciate the dedicated CF slot that allows you to transfer high-resolution images and video recordings to your computer with blazingly fast speeds. As a bonus, when you buy this card reader, you also get a handy data recovery software.
If you're looking for a card reader that offers various options, then this versatile device is just what you need.

