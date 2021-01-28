Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
Top travel-ready compact digital cameras


Jan 28, 2021

Best for 4K video

Ideal for all kinds of travel photography, there's plenty to love about this camera. It features a powerful image processor, so you'll have no trouble capturing smooth 4K video at a speedy, ten frames per second. With a quick start-up time and short shooting intervals, we find this camera offers a perfect blend of performance and speed. A feature we love is that this camera comes with WiFi support. Apart from allowing you control through your smartphone, it enables you to share images and movies to your social media instantly.
If you're looking to up your game with an exceptional WiFi-enabled camera, this one's for you.

Excellent performance with the most control

Built with strong polycarbonate material, this feature-filled camera is exceptionally durable. With an advanced Leica lens, you can capture excellent wide-angle shots and the 30X zoom ensures that no object is too far to capture. You'll find the touch screen LCD is very responsive and makes for a great viewing experience. While it sports multiple photography modes, an electronic viewfinder, and an 18MP sensor, the feature that impressed us most was the manual adjustment ring. The tactile ring around the lens gives it a DSLR-feel and is excellent for adjusting fine settings like manual focus. For an excellent camera that gives you the flexibility to tweak settings, this one stands apart from the competition.

Wallet-friendly HD camera

Made with high-quality materials, this camera features a Carl Zeiss lens which delivers highly detailed, clear images and video. Boasting great user-friendliness, its features include an 8X zoom, an advanced flash, picture effects, and intelligent auto function. While capable of capturing detailed images, we love that it can record vivid videos in HD quality. With so many useful features at a bargain price, it's easy to see why this camera is so popular. Its compact body creates a slim profile so you won't have any trouble slipping it into a backpack or a handbag. Ideal for any occasion, we highly recommend buying this point and shoot camera.

Affordable super zoom option

Packed with useful features, this versatile camera makes a great travel companion. With a sizeable 20MP image sensor and a superior telephoto lens, you'll get brilliantly clear images with true to life colours in all light conditions. A feature we love is its incredible zoom. Backed by fantastic image stabilisation, this camera comes with an optical zoom of 35X and up to 70X using the Dynamic Fine Zoom option. The flip-up screen displays photos in high-quality and is perfect for selfies and recording videos of yourself. If you're looking for an economical camera with incredible zoom, your search ends here.

