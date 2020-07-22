FP Studio

Bring out your child's curiosity

Featuring three development levels for different ages, this tab encourages your child to explore and role-play. The attractive light and sound effects are sure to captivate your child's attention. This product makes learning fun by using sing-along songs to help children learn basic words and colors that hold their attention. The brand is well known for its quality of children's products, and this durable device has child-friendly plastic components. If you're looking for an early learning toy that will bring your child many hours of educational entertainment, this is the perfect product for you.

Learning English and numbers the fun way

Children are sure to love this educational tablet that's packed with several great features and bright printed colors. Light and easy for little hands to grip, this product uses music and sounds to help little ones learn English. While integrating learning through pressing buttons on the screen, this device helps young children develop and improve their hand-eye coordination. There's never a dull moment with a choice of several learning modes that also allow you to have fun and control music with adjustable volume settings.

This product is ideal if you're looking for an affordable audio toy to help develop your child's language skills and IQ.

Interactive learning tablet

Children over two will love this tablet toy that features the lovable 'Talking Tom' cat. Pressing on the screen's touch icons allows your child to explore new worlds through jingles, stories, and exciting drum beats. The standout feature that will definitely keep your child occupied for hours is the mimic mode, that repeats whatever is said, in a funny cat voice. The device produces crisp and clear sound with adjustable levels suitable for playtime without becoming intrusive. This product is a great way to introduce young minds to cause and effect, as it produces several exciting audio effects by pressing buttons.

Help your child develop a love for learning with this tablet

This toy lets your child learn faster through exciting games and various modes that help develop their critical learning skills. Through a multi-colour plastic touchscreen, your child can explore features like numbers from one to ten, spellings and letters of the alphabet. The product design is perfect for toddlers as the screen has touch-sensitive uneven surfaces that makes playing with it easy. We love the interactive mode, which asks questions that kids can answer by pressing the right buttons. Light and very portable, this product is an excellent solution for keeping children occupied on long journeys. This tablet is a superb choice as an all-in-one educational toy.