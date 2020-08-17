FP Studio

Connect with Alexa seamlessly

This is one of the most popular streaming devices available in the market currently. Its second generation model, released in 2019, comes with an all-new Alexa Voice Remote – to pair this seamlessly with your Alexa speakers. It is very easy to set up and one just has to plug it into the HDTV and you are ready to go. The new remote comes with power, volume and mute buttons to combine with compatible television sets. Its biggest advantage is the number of apps available on the platform. From Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV to Apple TV all’s here, although subscription fees may apply. You can also mirror content from your phone, tablet or laptop on to your TV via this streaming device. Just for the amount of content and apps, it should be an easy choice for any buyer.

Expandable storage

This is a streaming device from a popular computer hardware manufacturer. It is loaded with features like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10. The device also has 4K HDR playback for the crystal clear picture quality. When it comes to audio, it had Dolby Audio as well as DTS-X surround sound. It supports both Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth connectivity. This feature-packed streaming device also comes with 8GB of internal storage which can be expanded via microSD. Will appeal to those who like their device to have multiple and interesting features.

A compact solution

This one comes with an easy to use simple setup and a voice remote. It has a high-speed HDMI cable as well for superior quality video and audio. It is compact and power-packed and you can stream your favourites with ease. There is the additional feature of a free mobile app to pump up the volume without disturbing others in the house. The device is compatible with both Alexa as well as Google Assistant. A popular alternative, especially if you want to explore different apps rather than the run-of-the-mill options. What’s more it is very easy to operate.

Best quality hardware

This is one of the most advanced streaming devices for the hardcore tech lover. It comes with a power-packed processor for superior quality images. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and runs on Android 4.4 Kit Kat. This product provides one of the best hardware experiences for a user. Apart from its use as a streaming device, it can also be used for smart conference room setup or even as your mini personal computer by connecting it to the TV as a monitor. This is the ideal product for the user who is looking for more than just a streaming device.