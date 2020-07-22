FP Studio

For all-weather listening

Sony’s MDR-AS210’s open ear active headphones set themselves apart from all competitors with their enhanced natural acoustic technology and secure fit earloops. Now, you can push your body to the limit without worrying about your earpieces falling out midway. The flexible cable’s length is great for use on a treadmill or even outdoors. Rain or shine these splash and sweat-resistant earphones let you tune in to your sport or workout routine and tune out the world effortlessly. If you’re looking for great sound to match your active lifestyle, this is the best choice for you.

The best choice for sports

Audiophiles hold on to your seats with this set of earphones. The sound quality and bass are truly incredible! Besides, with the IPX4 water resistance, you don’t need to worry about sweating it out as you pound the pavement or hit the gym equipped with your best playlists. This set has a brilliant cable design with a superior coated cable that allows for tangle-free use and can withstand all the twisting that your fitness regime demands. Control music or grab that quick client call with its inline button mic that makes it convenient to do many things without pulling out your phone. For epic sound and great functionality, go with this one.

Worthy all-round performance

Whether you’re slowly starting your warm-up or running at full speed, these headphones deliver crystal clear sound. The 13.6mm drivers bring out the best in your music to keep you motivated. The included three sizes of anti-slip runner caps make for a comfortable fit every time. If cables tearing and breaking frequently bothers you, then you’ll love these Kevlar-reinforced wires that immensely increase their heat and impact resistance. Weighing in at just 4 grams, you could easily forget that you have them on. Power-packed and small, these all-weather headphones are your perfect fitness partner.

The headphones you’ve been looking for

This set is a great way to maximize your fitness routines with superb sound. This set’s wired mic lets us get in on conference calls and skip songs with the press of a button without hitting pause on the treadmill. The interchangeable ear tips make for a comfortable fit while the ear loops keep them from falling off even while cycling at a breakneck pace. The 1.2m cable is the perfect length to allow you to have uninterrupted music no matter what kind of physical activity you’re challenging yourself with. These are a brilliant solution at a great price point. Grab it now!