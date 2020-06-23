pallavi pahwa

Can be connected with and without wire

The device has integrated 2.0 channel output of 10 Watt that ensures that the sound quality is nothing less than the best. This sound bar can be paired with quite a few devices, including smart TV, laptop and mobiles. The Bluetooth range of this device is also decent. A single charge lasts for an impressive eight hours. The sound bar can get 100 percent charged in only two hours. The USP of this device is the extra-long battery life with built in 2000mAh Lithium Polymer battery which can be easily charged through micro USB cable. This should certainly be your pick if you are looking for something that lasts long and offers a good sound quality.

Enhanced audio experience

This is a powerful 60 W total output that amplifies sound to a great extent. The sound bar can be connected to another device with auxiliary cable and through Bluetooth. It comes with a remote that is user friendly and minus hassles. Along with great sound quality, the product is also sleek in terms of design making it look appealing. You should be buying this if you are aiming for an overall sound enhancement experience which will be made possible through the 2.0 channel sound system that provides a balanced sound and deep bass.

A night mode to make it rock

This is one of the very few sound bars which has a night mode. The sound is enhanced as one can control virtual surround sound, treble and bass levels of the audio. It consumes comparatively less power even when it is in active consumption. The design is pretty impressive as its low-rise profile comes across as perfect fit for being placed in front of your TV. Furthermore, the subwoofer is something that you certainly look forward to in this one. This comes from a respected brand, which should assure you of this being a quality and premium product. Go for it, for an exquisite sound experience.

Multi-function remote

The deep bass of this sound bar is as impressive as it gets. Except for the sound factor, there is a multi-function remote which makes operating the system smooth. With 160 W peak power output and wireless Bluetooth streaming, it offers all the standard functions that are found in most sound bars. There is the plug and play with USB 2.0 connectivity among other things. The real attraction in this sound bar is the subwoofer which makes it a sound experience that you won’t forget easily.