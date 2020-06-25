FP Studio

Stunning design and great features

Look as good as you feel with this feature rich watch! Its stunning design and unparalleled craftsmanship make the Amazfit Pace a perfect blend of comfort, technology and style. The Pace features a durable ceramic bezel and an attractive always-on display that makes the watch easy to read even in bright sunlight. IP67 certified to be dust and water resistant, its host of advanced features and sensors give you clear, actionable insights into your health and fitness goals. Connect wirelessly to Bluetooth earbuds and enjoy music and media on the go with internal storage (2G available for music). Travelling around or in the gym now you’ll never leave home without it, that’s how versatile this is!

A great buy for a feature heavy smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy SM-R810NZDAINU Smartwatch is by far one of the most sleek looking SmartWatches. With all the features of a smartwatch and analogue together, the Galaxy comes with a host of features useful for everyday life. The water resistant watch comes in three unique colors: Midnight Black, Rose Gold and Silver, in two sizes. What's more, is that you can even customise a watch face to your personality with a cool choice of strap! If you are looking for an Apple Watch competitor, stop right here.

A great buy at a great price!

One of the most affordable devices on the market, the Dz09 Smartwatch tracks your fitness and health while also acting as a standalone phone. You can use it to make and receive calls easily while walking, in the office or commuting. The design has a smart retro feel and the battery life is more than adequate. While this might not be as feature rich as the top end models, it does give you the option of Bluetooth Support, Call Function, responsive touchscreen, a watch phone and a smart watch with in-built camera. At its current price point, that’s a deal!

The all rounder for all your needs!

This 1.2” AMOLED full touch screen smartwatch comes with multiple watch faces so that you can get different looks every time you step out! It is equipped with all the things you would want from a smartwatch: sleep tracker, step counter, calorie counter, heart rate monitoring, bluetooth camera and music controls right on your wrist. What is great about this is the dedicated 9 sports mode, and also the fact that it can go upto 3 days without needing to get charged. Cherry on the cake? It is IP68 sweatproof, so all your workout sessions just got better! Get this one if you are looking forward to an active and healthy lifestyle!