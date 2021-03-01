Monday, March 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Top smartphones with fingerprint lock


FP StudioMar 01, 2021 15:22:07 IST

Tough touch screen

Priced at an extremely value-for-money amount, this phone features a striking 6.2 inch Corning gorilla glass display. Allowing to view you more this display adds for an immersive experience. A long-lasting whooping 4230mAh battery means never-ending fun. You can stream videos, listen to music, play games, and more! With the upgraded CPU, you can multitask, you can run heavy tasks without worrying about the operation speed which ensures you a seamless response time. Bring out the artistic side in you as this phone comes in four different colors!

Easy to hold

With its 6.2 inch display, comfortable grip, and smooth curves, watching movies on this phone is not at all tiring. You can secure your phone access and content with a fingerprint scanner. You can capture the best moments of your life with the Dual Camera setup. The Live Focus feature blurs out the background in the photo making casual snaps look like professional shots. The amazing 8MP selfie camera shoots selfies in daylight as well as in dim nightlife. Grab this phone if you’re a hobby photographer!

A selfie phone

The phone comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. This phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. Supporting proprietary fast charging this phone is packed with a better longer-lasting battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone on the rear packs a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.2 aperture, taking selfies on a whole different level. If you want the whole package deal on a budget, this phone is perfect for you!

Trendsetting mobile phone

This phone features a 6.35 inch Halo FullView Display with super-narrow bezels on all sides. Crafted to perfection through premium color production techniques, this phone looks oh-so-handsome. Packed with a dual-camera setup of a 13MP camera and a 2MP depth camera, it captures magnificent landscapes and beautiful portraits effortlessly. Moreover, a sharp 8MP front-camera, featuring new AI Face Beauty, that captures selfies clear and stunning. The high-capacity 5000mAh battery is further complemented by its power management system. No need to worry about running out of battery, just play at will. Truly multifaceted, this phone can handle whatever you throw at it with ease.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

In ear neckband headphones for your workouts

Feb 18, 2021
Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Feb 18, 2021

science

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021