Tough touch screen

Priced at an extremely value-for-money amount, this phone features a striking 6.2 inch Corning gorilla glass display. Allowing to view you more this display adds for an immersive experience. A long-lasting whooping 4230mAh battery means never-ending fun. You can stream videos, listen to music, play games, and more! With the upgraded CPU, you can multitask, you can run heavy tasks without worrying about the operation speed which ensures you a seamless response time. Bring out the artistic side in you as this phone comes in four different colors!

Easy to hold

With its 6.2 inch display, comfortable grip, and smooth curves, watching movies on this phone is not at all tiring. You can secure your phone access and content with a fingerprint scanner. You can capture the best moments of your life with the Dual Camera setup. The Live Focus feature blurs out the background in the photo making casual snaps look like professional shots. The amazing 8MP selfie camera shoots selfies in daylight as well as in dim nightlife. Grab this phone if you’re a hobby photographer!

A selfie phone

The phone comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. This phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. Supporting proprietary fast charging this phone is packed with a better longer-lasting battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the phone on the rear packs a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.2 aperture, taking selfies on a whole different level. If you want the whole package deal on a budget, this phone is perfect for you!

Trendsetting mobile phone

This phone features a 6.35 inch Halo FullView Display with super-narrow bezels on all sides. Crafted to perfection through premium color production techniques, this phone looks oh-so-handsome. Packed with a dual-camera setup of a 13MP camera and a 2MP depth camera, it captures magnificent landscapes and beautiful portraits effortlessly. Moreover, a sharp 8MP front-camera, featuring new AI Face Beauty, that captures selfies clear and stunning. The high-capacity 5000mAh battery is further complemented by its power management system. No need to worry about running out of battery, just play at will. Truly multifaceted, this phone can handle whatever you throw at it with ease.