A lightweight wonder

This phone comes with a triple camera setup -- 48MP (F2.0) main camera +8MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera +5MP(F2.2) depth camera and 20MP front-facing punch Hole Camera. It has a 6.4-inch(16.21 centimetres) super Amoled screen and 16 million colour support. It has an unmatched 6000mAh battery which will last all day and night even with all your surfing, gaming, etc. The powerful Exynos 611 processor which helps in effortless multi-tasking. It weighs only 188 gms and is sleek with only 8.9mm width. This is one of the best phones with 6GB Ram.

Multiple SIM slots

It has a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. The smartphone comes with a 5020 mAH large battery which can help you multitask, play games, surf the net or watch your favourite movies or videos and still not run out of juice. The 13MP in-display selfie camera is great for AI Portrait selfies, AI Beautify and AI Face Unlock. The phone’s storage is expandable up to 512GB with 2+1 SIM card slots so you can juggle between more than one phone number. The phone also has an IR blaster, which opens up the possibility of controlling your TV and sound system from your phone.

Take stunning pictures

There is a 6.53 inch notch-free, Full HD+ display and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.07 percent in this phone. With a pop-up 21 MP AI selfie camera and 48+2+2MP triple AI Rear Camera, it lets you take stunning pictures and make every shot the best one. This phone comes in two variants 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB of RAM/ROM expandable up to 256GB. The phone is mostly made of metal with plastic caps on the top and bottom parts of the phone’s back and it does feel reasonably sturdy. Animations on this smartphone are minimal, making it feel snappy, and you also get split-view support. This feature-packed phone is available at a pocket-friendly and budget price.

Android 11 ready

This phone comes with a quad camera, ultra-wide lens and the power of AI imaging built in. You won’t miss a moment, plus your shots will look absolutely stunning. The HD+ display is out of this world at an epic 6.55 inches. The screen is also more than bright enough for outdoor use in direct sunlight. That's something not even flagships can always guarantee. The overall design of the phone is simple and has a very minimalistic yet modern look. This smartphone also has 2 years of software upgrades, it’s even ready for Android 11. Buyers who need a best quality display should invest in this device.