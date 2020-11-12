FP Studio

A Camera for every occasion

The first thing everyone does while browsing through phones is to check the quality of the phone camera. This one comes with a 12MP Rear Quad Camera equipped to capture an ultra-wide lens that ensures your large group of friends and family fit in one picture. While the 8MP Front Camera smooths your skin to make sure you always look fresh and glowy even in dim light. Additionally, its Dolby Atmos Speakers deliver a rich music experience and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) provides shake-free filming even if you are walking, running or riding a vehicle. We recommend this to anyone who loves capturing every moment of your life.

A dependable Phone

This phone is everything that you desire at an affordable price. It comes with Petal Search that opens doors to thousands of apps beyond the realm of google alone. Its 13MP main camera, 5MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP depth assist camera make for spectacular portraits. This phone talks power in your hand with its 5000mAH battery that goes from day-to-night. Its full view 1600 x 720 display pixels resolution makes your movie, gaming and viewing experience an incredible one. We recommend this to anyone who is looking for an affordable phone with an array of top-notch features.

Designed to deliver

Who doesn't like a phone that doesn't hang, allows you to swiftly run between apps, has a great front and back camera and while at it also lasts up to 21 hours of endlessly scrolling on the internet? Well, this phone delivers it all. Additionally, it comes with a sAMOLED FHD+ Infinity U Display that makes those otherwise long documentaries into an immersive graphical experience. Add to cart if you are looking for a phone that does not need power-banks to survive the day.

Multi-task at high speed

Planning to upgrade to a phone that does not lag or makes placing a call a task until eternity, then this one's for you. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor that is perfect for gaming, movies and multitasking. To ensure that your experience does not hinder, it comes with an 18W fast charger that will let you spend long hours perfecting your video games or binging the newest OTT shows. Its full HD resolution protected with dual corning gorilla glass 5 makes it a sturdy and desirable choice. If you are looking for a phone with a great processor, supports heavy-duty gaming and is a reliable choice then this one is for you.