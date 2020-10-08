Thursday, October 08, 2020Back to
Top smartphones with 128 GB storage


FP StudioOct 08, 2020 08:46:17 IST

Built-in Alexa

This smartphone comes with Alexa built-in, providing hands-free access to the digital assistant while on-the-go. Say “Alexa” to play music, make calls, ask questions, control smart devices and more using just your voice.
It has a 6.55-inch, 90Hz fluid display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution which is among the best of the lot. The 48MP rear camera comes with 4k video and other features such as super slow motion, ultrashot HDR and nightscape. The device is powered by Oxygen OS based on Android v10 operating system with 2.86GHz of clock speed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. This could be perfect for you, if you want to invest in a budget device.

Supports dual SIM

This device comes with a symmetric Infinity-O display and introduces uninterrupted visual experience. Its ultra-wide camera captures scenes with 123˚ angle of view while the depth camera brings beautiful portraits with Live Focus Effects. It has a monstrous 7000mAh battery loaded with power. To charge this massive battery, it comes with a 25W Type C fast-charger which can give 0 to 100% charge in 115 mins. The battery can give talk time of up to 64hrs and internet usage up to 24 hours at a stretch. The phone is also capable of reverse charging through a Type C to Type C cable available in the box. It supports dual SIM and has fast face unlock and side fingerprint sensor. Go for this phone, if you want a battery that will last for a long period of time.

Superb retina display

This phone features a liquid retina display – the most advanced LCD in the industry. The innovative backlight design allows the screen to stretch into corners, so you can see true-to-life colours from one corner to the next. It also has a durable front glass with precision-machined, aerospace grade aluminium bands. The intelligent A12 bionic chip gives amazing augmented reality experience. It also helps to give amazing portrait pics with depth control. This is a top brand and the ideal choice if best quality is what you seek.

For that super night selfie

This phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology (Type-C), in-display fingerprint, 16.36 cm (6.44) E3 super AMOLED FHD+ iView display, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory and much more. The camera is perhaps its most arresting feature. It has a 32MP front camera and 48MP AI quad rear camera. The phone also has advanced noise reduction capabilities on its rear camera. The Super Night Selfie feature brings stunning night time shots from the front camera too. The fingerprint scanning sensor features a 3P lens supported by intelligent algorithms, giving you even faster access to your mobile world. For those perfect pictures and videos, we suggest you opt for this phone.

