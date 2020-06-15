FP Studio

For those looking for multiple connecting ports

Offering a seamless viewing experience is only a small part of what smart TVs offer nowadays. They can turn into large gaming consoles as well. This device has 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It also boasts of 20W speakers with DTS-HD that deliver room-filling sound to complete the viewing experience.

It has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console. This device sports built-in Wi-Fi, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Google Assistant.

If you are looking for maximum viewing experience

Gone are the days where TVs were huge black boxes, with a screen at one side and knobs for changing channels at the other. It’s time to go slim, and this product is the perfect buy for you if you want the most screen space from your TV. This LED TV comes equipped with a host of different features such as Zero Dot A+ Grade Panel, a Piano Black Finish Body, and an Ultra-thin Bezel for maximum viewing experience. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. You can enjoy an immersive audiovisual experience in this aesthetically designed TV.

For quality and brand value

This product will be a great addition to your smart home, as it will seamlessly integrate with all of your innovative devices. They up the style quotient of your living space along with providing great entertainment. This full HD device has a refresh rate of 50 Hz and 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console. It has a USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Replete with immersive sound, it has a SmartThing app along with content sync and share ability.

For crystal clear viewing experience]

Want better than HD? We have one for you, that will provide you with that little ‘extra’ in your viewing experience.This device with ultra-high definition picture quality has 3 HDMI ports to connect your set top box, BluRay players, gaming console and what not. It has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

The TV is loaded with amazing features and stunning picture quality through 4K active HDR. It is lightweight and has a metallic design. Key features include 4K IPS display, wide viewing angle, Apple Air Play2, DTS Virtual. It also has Web OS, AI Launcher, home dashboard, magic mobile connection, Quad Core Processor, cloud photo and video and 2 way Bluetooth audio playback. If you are looking for a Smart TV, you really can’t have an excuse for not buying this!