The 32-inch display smart TV has a box speaker sound system that offers rich and deeper quality giving you an amazing feel while watching movies or sports. The TV supports two HDMI inputs and two USB ports with the help of which you can connect your laptop and gaming console. If you are looking for a television that is slim and sleek, you should opt for this. This adds beauty to your room and has a base which is stable and sturdy.

Easily share photos from your phone

This smart TV has a screen to body ratio of 91.4%. It has the Android system that uses voice commands through Google Assistant. It accesses a number of apps from the Play Store and explores tailored recommendations compiled exclusively for you. With a tap of a button, you can easily access Google Assistant in English, Hindi and eight other Indian languages and get updates on weather, news and much more. The TV allows you to share photographs from your phone directly with just a click from wherever you are. This device with 20 Watt box speakers and Dolby enhancement is perfect if an immersive sound experience is what you seek.

A multitasking smart TV

The device is Wi-Fi enabled and lets you stay connected to the internet and access content on YouTube and streaming apps. It has 3 HDMI/audio ports that are easy to operate. If you have a child at home who often damages the remote of TV sets then fret not. Buy this smart TV as it comes with a unique app that lets you cast your smartphone and use it as a remote and keyboard.

Multiple ports for seamless performance

Looking to add beauty to your house and have an awesome entertainment experience y at home, then get this 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android LED smart TV. It is available with the 20 watt speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD decoders that give you the best sound experience. The PatchWall 3.0 of this TV allows you to enjoy easy access to trending content from all apps on a single screen. It is powered with the latest Android 9.0 and lets you download games, apps from Google PlayStore. You should opt for this smart TV as it has the latest of the features but comes at a very affordable price. All in all, a great value for money.