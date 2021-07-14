FP Studio

This assembled pc has an Intel Core i3 processor mounted on an Intel H81 motherboard for everyday use. The Core i3 processor punches above its weight in productivity, making it a hot pick for PC builders. The motherboard has a slot for a graphics card if you choose to use the PC for graphic intensive work. The PC case has 6 USB ports, 2 on the front and 4 in the rear, connecting all your PC peripherals is not an issue. Built for those who need a PC to surf the net, check their email and take on modestly intensive work.

Built for the discerning student

The PC ships with a Core-2-Duo CPU and 4GB DDR2 ram. The PC is wi-fi capable and lets you connect to your home wi-fi network with ease, making it an attractive option to students or those who attend online classes. The PC ships with a 15.1 inch LED monitor, mouse, and keyboard, getting those school projects finished on time just got a lot easier. The pc has a hard drive size of 320GB but can be expanded with an external hard drive if you choose. Built for the student to give you that vital edge, this PC is highly recommended.

Amazing computing power for all

Sporting a Core i5 3.0Ghz CPU and 8 GB ram, this assembled pc can get intensive work projects done in good time. The PC comes with 8GB of DDR3 ram for memory-intensive jobs. 8GB of RAM is the sweet spot for the majority of users, providing enough RAM for virtually all productivity tasks and less demanding games. A 500GB hard drive is installed for storage, more than enough space for your photos, movies and work files. This PC is the answer to those looking to work from home, online.

The power to do your best

This assembled PC has an AMD Core-2-Duo processor clocked at 1.8Ghz. Want to listen to music, and edit a word file all at the same time? With its 2 thread Core, this PC gives you light multitasking capabilities. The PC has a massive 1TB hard drive for all your storage needs. If you are working on projects that require you to store huge amounts of data or a chartered accountant needing to maintain a lot of financial records this PC has got you covered.