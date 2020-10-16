FP Studio

Record Live TV

This set-top box offers extraordinary picture clarity with a theatre experience with Dolby digital plus 5.1 surround sound. The product comes with 1 month My Plan 219 Pack. The pack includes HDMI cable, dish antenna, remote and free standard installation.. It supports resolution up to 1080i and has a recording facility. You can record your favourite shows and watch them later when you are free. The best thing is that it has pause and record Live TV feature as well. Certainly suits the busy lifestyle these days. The picture quality is among the best and

you should go for this one for better images.

Multi audio feed

This box offers maximum channels in the category across various genres to suit your entertainment needs with over 500 channel options. It has great digital picture quality and stereophonic sound. Watch every detail in digital picture clarity and change the TV viewing experience completely. Treat your ears with true theatre-like experience. Turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment destination with 3 active services - Games Active, Music Active & Anandam Active. While Music Active will fill your ears with your favorite songs across 10 genres, 24 X 7, Anandam Active is meant for the spiritual you. It has Multi Audio Feed so you can now watch your favourite channels in your own preferred language. Buy this set-top box if you want a large number of channels to choose from.

Dolby surround sound

This box offers extraordinary picture clarity with a theatre experience with Dolby digital plus 7.1 surround sound. The product comes has a 1 month free Dhamaka SD Pack. You can enjoy the High Definition experience with 1080i resolution. Customize or make your pack based on the channels that are available. One of the best features is it is 3D ready. There is support for a wide range of in-house content. Over and above the regular TV channels, this setup box provides you with in-house content as well as media content, making it one of the best choices for a set-top box. If you want an allrounder, invest in this set-top box.

Radio frequency remote

This one has India's first Radio Frequency (RF) remote for DTH. This is a special feature, where the RF remote can be used to change channels or adjust volume, without pointing it at the STB.

The RF remote can be pointing in any direction and will work even if there is an obstruction in front of the STB. You can attend to any emergency work at hand by pressing the pause button of any Live programme on your TV, and then watching it later at your convenience. If you are the type who does not want to see advertisements or wants to skip certain parts of a programme, this feature allows you to do that. This set-top box is a must buy if you are looking for multifunctional set-top box with many features.