FP Studio

With infrared night vision

This surveillance device has infrared night vision and can record even when there is low light. The camera has a talkback feature with the help of which you can speak to your family. This device is able to accurately determine when to alert you. It does this through your phone. The cameras have a 64 GB SD card for data storage. It has a 360-degree all-round vision and can be placed on the ceiling, wall or window. We recommend this security camera for its top quality and unmatched features.

This one has a privacy mode

This HD camera captures every detail in a crystal clear manner. It has two-way audio that enables you to communicate with others with the built-in microphone and speaker. Ensure that the camera is placed strategically so that it covers maximum area. It has light and sound effects that ward off unwanted visitors. The device lets you turn on the privacy mode to shut the surveillance. This surveillance camera is perfect for indoors. You can keep a watch when your child is playing or if the pet is messing around in the bedroom.

Equipped with AI features

Having a security camera at a business establishment or an office is a must nowadays. This security camera comes with several artificial intelligence (AI) features including face and voice detection. It tracks the movement of people and automatically rotates to record the moving object. The camera detects a human face and sends the notification on the user's mobile phone app. Multiple users can access the camera at the same time. It is password-protected. You should purchase this camera for your shops or offices as it has an inbuilt SOS siren that can be triggered from the mobile app.

Works in extreme weather conditions

This surveillance device can be mounted outdoors or placed indoors. It can work in all weather conditions be it rain, dust or snow. The echo cancellation feature in this security camera allows for clear conversations. It works with Alexa too. This device has a special feature which instantly notifies you whenever it detects your baby crying, ensuring that you don’t miss out any critical moment. The camera is ideal for the main entrance of your house as it has ultra-clear night vision. It will keep a tab on anything suspicious that happens at your doorstep.