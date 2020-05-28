Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
Top Routers You Can Buy For All Your Internet Needs


May 27, 2020

The internet speed the country deserves!

The Jio Fiber is one of the fastest in the country and helps you enjoy blazing fast internet speeds with a download speed of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds nearing 50 Mbps. The router has a battery life of over 7 hours while this is the perfect on the go device which enables you to carry your JioFi everywhere with its portability being an additional advantage. One can also make video and HD voice calls, Audio and Video conference, send SMS with the JioCall Voice app while connected to the JioFi. Speed is what the JioFi is all about, so install it and start browsing at superfast speeds.

The name is enough when you buy a router!

Cannot live without gaming and live streaming of videos? This is the router you need for your multiple demands, as it is more than capable of handling multiple connections at the same time. The Netgear extender has an easy setup and its smart light indicator assists you to locate it in the correct place. The Netgear router is compatible with most devices and extends and boosts speed in pretty much all of them. What’s great is that this router also comes at a great price, and is definitely an aesthetic looking piece! Must buy if you are looking for a wifi extender!

Looks pretty, functions smoothly

The brand name D-Link is a trustworthy name in this segment. Be there network issues at your place, or lags that you may have experienced in the past, with the D-Link router those are the days of the past. This router effortlessly converts your home from a wired to a truly wireless home. Easily stream HD movies or watch on multiple devices simultaneously, this router won't budge. Please note it is meant for LAN cable only (input). It is super easy to set up, it looks gorgeous with its two antennas and cool black color, and we say it is a must buy because this one has all pros, minimal cons!

As reliable as a router can be!

The TP-Link Archer C6 creates a reliable and blazing-fast network powered by 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology. The 2.4GHz band delivers speeds up to 300Mbps, ready for everyday tasks like emailing and web browsing, while the 5GHz band delivers speeds up to 867Mbps, ideal for HD video streaming and lag-free online gaming. You can also share the wired network with other wireless devices by switching to the Access point mode in the TP-Link gigabit wireless, while the free Tether app available in IOS and Android helps in easy setup of the device. Do not wait and aim to buy the Archer today. If speed is your demand, this is the answer!

