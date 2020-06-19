FP Studio

This one is ideal for small office and home

Sometimes project work or delivery of assignments from home means that you require a printer that has a high volume of printing at a low running cost. This device which can print, scan and copy has an integrated ink tank system and is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 SP1. It can print around 8 pages per minute if it is in black and white and can print 5 pages per minute for colour printouts. Ideal for small office and home use, it can yield 6,000 pages for black and white printouts with a single cartridge.

A laser jet option that’s well equipped

The main advantages of owning a laser printer is that it provides you with speed, precision and economy. While working you might require printouts at a faster rate than usual and this is the device for you. Sometimes you do require a lot of functions in your printer, this one has a scanner and can copy too. The device which prints in black and white has a 2-inch LCD screen and can be connected to your desktop or laptop with a USB cable. Best suited for enterprises or businesses, it supports A4, A5, B5, C5, C6, DL and postcard sized printouts.

When you are looking for mess-free refills

It is a pain when you run out of ink for your printer and have to refill the device. The task usually ends with your hands being covered with ink, not to mention that the surrounding areas bear testament to your endeavour with stain marks. This device which allows for easy, mess-free refills is equipped with special tubes inside to ensure smooth and reliable ink flow at all times. It is perfect for both child’s homework or office work and can print high quality documents. It features a high printing speed to let you print documents in large volumes. A high resolution of 5760 DPI ensures that the quality is not compromised.

If durability is what you are looking for then go for this

Sometimes you require a device which will give you a high output. You might need to complete your college assignment at the last moment, while your father might need to churn out some official document as well. It is a user-friendly laser printer, which lets you print with ease. Equipped with a 400 MHz processor, which has been coupled with 64 MB memory, the printer is highly capable of delivering super speedy prints of about 2ppm (paper per minute). It has a print resolution of 1200 X 1200 dpi print resolution that ensures sharper and smoother images.